European Juniors Semifinalist Tanni Stevenato Commits To Stanford For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tanni Stevenato from Italy has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletics careers with Stanford beginning in fall 2026.

“I’m beyond grateful and thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the university of Stanford. I want to thank my dad, my mum, my coach, all the people who supported me along the way and a special thank to Greg, Katie and Kim for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Cards”

Stevenato has represented Italy at the international on numerous occasions, with the most recent being the 2024 European Junior Championships. There she made semifinals in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, finishing 12th in the 50 (25.85) and 15th in the 100 (56.60). Her best times in both events come from March when she swam a 25.48 in the 50 and a 55.29 in the 100.

Stevenato’s best SCM times with SCY conversions are:

50 free: 24.99 (22.51)

100 free: 54.52 (49.11)

The Stanford women finished 5th at the 2024 NCAA Championships. The team welcomed Torri Huske back this fall after she spent last season as an Olympic Redshirt. Huske will have graduated by the time Stevenato arrives.

Based on her best converted times, Stevenato has the potential to make an immediate impact. Her best 50 free time would have been 5th on the roster this past season, giving her relay potential as well. It took times of 22.11 in the 50 and 48.34 in the 100 to earn an NCAA invite.

The international recruit Stevenato is a rare pickup for the Cardinal. Most of the team comes from the US as the team only has one international member on its roster this season with diver Maria Papworth from Great Britain.

Stevenato will arrive in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with #15 ranked recruit Clare Watson, KC Braeger (Best of the Rest), Alyce Lehman, and Taylor Klein (Honorable Mention).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.