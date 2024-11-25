15 Year Old Audrey Derivaux Posts Best Time 1:51.01 200 Back, #9 15-16 All-Time

2024 JW Thanksgiving Celebration

November 16-17, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile “Jersey Wahoos Thanksgiving Celebration ABBC”

15 year old Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos has continued her momentum from the summer into the fall, swimming to a best time in the 200 backstroke last week. She touched in a 1:51.01 to become the #9 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Derivaux’s previous best time was a 1:52.75 that she swam last December at Winter Juniors. The 15-16 NAG record stands at a 1:48.30 and is held by Regan Smith. Derivaux had a huge summer, making the final of the 400 IM at US Olympic Trials in June where she ultimately finished 8th. She also made semifinals of the 200 back and 200 fly.

In addition to her best time in the 200 back, she also swam a 1:53.93 in the 200 fly to become the #11 performer in the 15-16 age group all-time.

Derivaux just aged up into the 15-16 age group and is only about two and a half seconds off of the NAG record in the 200 fly. The NAG record stands at a 1:51.24 that Regan Smith swam in 2018.

Showing off her versatility, Derivaux also swam to best times in the 200 breast (2:15.75), 200 free (1:48.24), and 50 free (23.11). She was just off of her best time in the 500 free as she swam a 4:44.97, less than a second off her personal best 4:44.10.

Other meet highlights: