2024 Harold Anderson Invite: Vermont Women Dominate on Day 4 to Secure Title Over URI

2024 Harold Anderson Invite

November 21-24, 2024

Kingston, RI

SCY (25 Yards)

Meet Mobile “2024 Harold Anderson Invitational”

The University of Vermont and Wagner College closed out the 2024 Harold Anderson Invitational at URI with wins, as Vermont took home the women’s team title and Wagner led the men.

Women’s Recap

The Vermont women got off to a strong start on the night, with Ella Church winning the 1650 free by over 13 seconds, touching in a time of 17:13.25 to dominate the field. Church’s teammate Jackie House kept the ball rolling in the 100 freestyle, where she gave the team their second victory of the night in a time of 51.43. House narrowly held off Wagner’s Mia Goodale (51.53) for the victory.

In the final event of the night, UVM got its final win of the meet via Hally Laney, who posted an impressive time of 2:00.91 to win the women’s 200 butterfly by nearly 2 seconds. With her swim, Laney chopped over a second off of the Harold Invitational Record of 2:01.99.

Wagner’s Rebekka Luoto dominated the 200 breaststroke, also adding a meet record to her tally. Touching in a final time of 2:15.30, Luoto sliced a second off of the meet record of 2:16.51, while winning the race by a margin of 3 seconds.

In the 200 backstroke, Providence College’s Bella Lombard narrowly held off Holy Cross’ Ainsley Nalen. Lombard touched in a time of 2:02.34, getting the the wall just three tenths ahead of Nalen (2:02.64), with both swimmers dropping almost a second from their prelims swims.

Women’s Final Scores:

Vermont – 877 URI – 842 Holy Cross – 503 Maine – 478 Wagner – 410 Providence – 353 Stonehill – 83 Assumption – 54

Men’s Recap

Wagner was led by several swimmers on the final night of competition, with multiple athletes claiming victories. In the 200 breaststroke, Adrian Andres Moreno posted a dominant victory over the field, touching nearly 4 seconds ahead of his competition in a time of 2:01.52. He also dropped 4 seconds off of his prelims performance with his swim.

Nikko Carrillo also picked up a Wagner win, touching first in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:50.37. He bested his competition by over a second with his performance.

In the closest, and longest, race of the day, Wagner’s Ruben Van Gool narrowly defeated Providence’s Seth Brodnick for the victory in the 1650 freestyle. Despite the duration of the event, Van Gool and Brodnick only finished .1 apart from each other, with Van Gool hitting the wall in a time of 15:56.46 to Brodnick’s 15:56.55.

Holy Cross’ John Greiner won the 200 backstroke by almost 3 seconds, swimming to an impressive 1:46.93. With his swim, Greiner just missed the meet record by a few tenths of a second (1:46.59). Alex Beauchene added a win for Providence, crashing into the wall first in the final of the 100 freestyle, touching in a time of 45.41.

Men’s Final Scores: