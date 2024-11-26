Peru Names Seven Swimmers To 2024 Short Course Worlds Roster

Seven swimmers—three women and four men—will represent Peru at the 2024 Short Course World Championships from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary. It’s one more athlete than they sent to the 2022 edition in Melbourne, Australia, though for that championships, they sent only two men and four women.

Women’s Roster

Alexia Sotomayor

Alexia Sotomayor Yasmin Silva

Yasmin Silva Rafaella Fernandini

Men’s Roster

Joaquin Vargas is the only member of the pool swimming roster who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he finished 29th in the men’s 400-meter freestyle (3:54.59). He is one of three returning swimmers from the 2022 Short Course World Championships, along with Alexia Sotomayor and Rafaella Fernandini.

This will be Diego Balbi and Rafael Ponce de Leon’s first Short Course World Championships. It’s Anthony Puertas’s first major international competition, and Yasmin Silva’s first senior international competition as she raced at the long-course Junior World Championships in previous years.

Vargas, Ponce de Leon, and Balbi are all currently in the midst of the 2024-25 NCAA season. Vargas is racing for Tennessee, while Ponce de Leon transferred from the Volunteers to the University of Tampa, the defending men’s NCAA Division II champions this season. Meanwhile, Balbi swims at USC. Sotomayor also trains in the United States. She recently wrapped her senior high school season at Saint Andrews School and is committed to joining Arizona State next season.

At the 2022 Short Course World Championships, McKenna Debever recorded Peru’s best individual result, taking 17th in the women’s 100 IM.