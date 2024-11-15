Despite Brain Tumors, Archie Goodburn Set To Race For GBR In Budapest

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 10th – December 15th

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are slated for next month in Budapest and we now know who has been nominated to represent Great Britain at the prestigious event.

An 11-strong lineup is ready to take on the world, headed up by Olympic silver medalist Ben Proud.

He’ll be joined by Paris teammates Freya Anderson, Angharad Evans, Max Litchfield, Oliver Morgan, Eva Okaro and Abbie Wood.

Also on the roster are 15-year-old British champion Amelie Blocksidge, butterfly aces Josh Gammon and Jacob Peters, along with Edinburgh’s Archie Goodburn.

23-year-old Goodburn’s appearance on the roster is encouraging in light of the fact the breaststroker revealed in June that he was diagnosed with three inoperable brain tumours.

Steven Tigg has settled into his new post as head coach of British Swimming and said of the squad,

“We are really looking forward to bringing this team together and getting some valuable early-season racing under the belt as we begin a fresh Olympic cycle towards LA – with the first major focus being about building towards next summer’s World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The World Short Course Championships are always an enjoyable and insightful competition opportunity, which provide a chance to fine-tune technical skills and routines in the high-performance arena.

“To be able to bring experienced Olympic and world performers like Ben and Freya together with some younger athletes who are starting out on exciting journeys in the sport is fantastic, and every single member of the team will undoubtedly get a lot out of the trip.

“We must also add how great it is that Archie will be part of the team in Budapest. He has shown remarkable resilience over the past six months, and seeing him on the blocks in a few weeks’ time will be true testament to that.”

Freya Anderson, Aquatics GB Performance Centre Bath

Amelie Blocksidge, City of Salford

Angharad Evans, University of Stirling

Josh Gammon, Aquatics GB Performance Centre Bath

Archie Goodburn, University of Edinburgh

Max Litchfield, Aquatics GB Performance Centre Loughborough

Oliver Morgan, University of Birmingham

Eva Okaro, Repton

Jacob Peters, Aquatics GB Performance Centre Bath

Ben Proud, Bath University

Abbie Wood, Aquatics GB Performance Centre Loughborough