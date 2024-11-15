Shareef Elaydi Cracks 15-16 Top 30 All-Time in Fly Events at Folsom Classic

2024 Folsom Classic

November 9-11, 2024

Folsom, California

SCY (25 Yards)

Results on Meet Mobile “Folsom Classic 2024”

Meet Results

After being the youngest Olympic Trials qualifier on the men’s side this year, Santa Clara Swim Club’s Shareef Elaydi continues to excel in the butterfly events. He swam at the Folsom Classic last weekend for one of his first short course meets as a 15-year-old.

Elaydi clocked a personal best time in the 100 fly by almost 3 tenths of a second with a 47.32. This beats his 47.60 from the CIF state meet in May of this year. He is currently #1 nationally in the 15-16 100 fly this season. This time also breaks him into the top 30 all-time in the National Age Group rankings at #27.

His 200 fly was also very good, finishing at 1:45.59, which is just off his lifetime best of 1:45.06 which he swam at PC Westerns in April of this year. The time was good enough to get him to 25th all time in the NAG rankings. He is currently ranked second nationally for his age group this season, just behind New Wave Swim Team’s Sam Marsteiner at 1:45.17.

Elaydi started the meet with personal bests in the 200 and 500 freestyles at 1:40.91 and 4:35.48 respectively. Freestyle is not his primary stroke, but with that time he is still in the top 50 15-16 year-old boys in the 200 freestyle this season.

He added a few seconds in the 200 IM from the same CIF meet in May of this year. His lifetime best is 1:45.93, and he stopped the clock at 1:49.96. It is worth noting, however, that he only swam the preliminaries of this event and scratched finals. He is currently the NAG record holder in the 200 IM long course for the 13-14 age group.

There were also a few notable swims from Bend Swim Club senior Campbell McKean. The Texas recruit dropped over half a second in his 100 breaststroke to go from 53.36 to 52.67. This time now gives him the number 1 spot in the 100 breaststroke this year for 17-18-year-olds.

McKean also went a best time in his 100 fly with a 47.36, which is a significant drop from his previous best of 48.04 from the same meet last year.

He DQ’d his 200 IM in the finals after going a 1:48.90 in prelims.

Other highlights: