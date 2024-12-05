Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Popovici-Less Romanian Short Course Worlds Roster Revealed

Sans Olympian and former world record holder David Popovici, the nation of Romania has revealed its 8-swimmer strong lineup for the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

20-year-old Popovici, who claimed 200m free gold and 100m free bronze at this year’s Olympic Games, will not seek to defend his 200m free silver medal from the last edition of the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne.

Romania will not have any representation in the men’s 200m free but Patrick Dinu is set to contest the men’s 100m free, according to the entries posted on the World Aquatics website.

Romanian Roster for 2024 Short Course World Championships

1. Popescu, Denis
2. Ungur, Andrei
3. Badea, Robert
4. Coman, Darius
5. Proca, Teodor
6. Dinu, Patrick
7. Vass, Brigitta
8. Prisecariu, Aissia

Aside from Popovici, the only other Romanian SC Worlds medalists include Robert Glinta who snagged 100m back bronze at the 2021 edition in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, the nation’s men’s 4x100m free relay earned bronze back at the 1995 edition.

