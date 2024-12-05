Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

U.S. Finalizes Lineup for 2024 Short Course Worlds; Julian Adds 400 IM

Comments: 3

With the revelation of the full entry lists for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships, there has been one key last-minute change to event lineups for next week’s meet in Budapest.

Trenton Julian has been added to the 400 IM to swim alongside Carson Foster. Julian was previously scheduled to swim only the 200 fly individually.

While there was some discussion of filling in the 100 back slot vacated when Hunter Armstrong withdrew from the meet, USA Swimming ultimately decided to leave that event vacant.

Shaine Casas, who swam 44.18 in the 100 yard backstroke at his last meet two weeks ago, would have been the most likely fill-in there, but he will stick with just a single individual entry in the 200 IM plus, presumably, some relay swims. He has better 100 back times in all three courses than Aikins, with the biggest gaps being in short course, so Casas may still get the nod for finals relay swims.

Racing begins at the Duna Arena on Tuesday, December 10 and runs through Sunday, December 15.

The Full U.S. Lineup for the 2024 Short Course World Championships

Swimmer 1 Swimmer 2 Event Swimmer 1 Swimmer 2
Alexy Guiliano 50 Free Douglass G Walsh
Alexy Guiliano 100 free G Walsh Douglass
K Smith Hobson 200 Free Weinstein Madden
Foster K Smith 400 Free Madden Weinstein
Clark Matheson 800 Free Madden Grimes
Matheson Clark 1500 Free Cox Hurst
Andrew 50 Back R Smith Berkoff
Aikins 100 Back R Smith Berkoff
Aikins 200 Back R Smith Bacon
Andrew 50 Breast L King Weber
Andrew 100 Breast L King Weber
Pouch 200 Breast Douglass A Walsh
Andrew Rose 50 Fly G Walsh
Harting Rose 100 Fly G Walsh R Smith
Rose Julian 200 Fly R Smith Alex Shackell
Andrew 100 IM Douglass G Walsh
Casas Foster 200 IM Douglass A Walsh
Foster 400 IM Grimes Bognar
M King Relays

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Buttafly
1 minute ago

The people want Casas in more events!!!

0
0
Reply
RealCrocker5040
18 minutes ago

NO CASAS DANG IT

0
0
Reply
jablo
21 minutes ago

no casas in extra 🙁

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!