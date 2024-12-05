U.S. Finalizes Lineup for 2024 Short Course Worlds; Julian Adds 400 IM

With the revelation of the full entry lists for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships, there has been one key last-minute change to event lineups for next week’s meet in Budapest.

Trenton Julian has been added to the 400 IM to swim alongside Carson Foster. Julian was previously scheduled to swim only the 200 fly individually.

While there was some discussion of filling in the 100 back slot vacated when Hunter Armstrong withdrew from the meet, USA Swimming ultimately decided to leave that event vacant.

Shaine Casas, who swam 44.18 in the 100 yard backstroke at his last meet two weeks ago, would have been the most likely fill-in there, but he will stick with just a single individual entry in the 200 IM plus, presumably, some relay swims. He has better 100 back times in all three courses than Aikins, with the biggest gaps being in short course, so Casas may still get the nod for finals relay swims.

Racing begins at the Duna Arena on Tuesday, December 10 and runs through Sunday, December 15.

The Full U.S. Lineup for the 2024 Short Course World Championships