Swimming Australia Among Recipients Of Federal Funding Influx

Australia’s Federal Minister for Sport, Anika Wells and the Australian Sports Commission recently revealed two important investments positively impacting Swimming Australia.

Dubbed ‘Win Well’ (high performance) and ‘Play Well’ (participation), the federal investments across 70 sports over the next 18 months have resulted in 95% of Olympic and Paralympic summer sports receiving increased funding with an average investment increase of 64% per year, compared to the period leading up to the Paris Games.

Per the Australian Sports Commission announcement, following 12 months of consultation with sports on their strategy and performance targets leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympics, the Win Well funding highlights include:

More sports being supported, with an increase from 54 to 68 summer Olympic and Paralympic programs to be funded in the lead-up to LA2028

Para sport investment doubled by an additional $54.9m over two years

Seven new teams to receive funding across Lacrosse, Flag Football, Goalball and Blind Football

Two additional one-off investment streams worth over $25m, including a stream focused on addressing sector gaps related to workforce planning and staff development.