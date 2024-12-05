Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Australia Among Recipients Of Federal Funding Influx

by Retta Race 0

December 05th, 2024 Australia, International, News

Australia’s Federal Minister for Sport, Anika Wells and the Australian Sports Commission recently revealed two important investments positively impacting Swimming Australia.

Dubbed ‘Win Well’ (high performance) and ‘Play Well’ (participation), the federal investments across 70 sports over the next 18 months have resulted in 95% of Olympic and Paralympic summer sports receiving increased funding with an average investment increase of 64% per year, compared to the period leading up to the Paris Games.

Per the Australian Sports Commission announcement, following 12 months of consultation with sports on their strategy and performance targets leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympics, the Win Well funding highlights include:

  • More sports being supported, with an increase from 54 to 68 summer Olympic and Paralympic programs to be funded in the lead-up to LA2028
  • Para sport investment doubled by an additional $54.9m over two years
  • Seven new teams to receive funding across Lacrosse, Flag Football, Goalball and Blind Football
  • Two additional one-off investment streams worth over $25m, including a stream focused on addressing sector gaps related to workforce planning and staff development.
Swimming Australia CEO Rob Woodhouse said of the announcement, “This is a record level of investment for Swimming Australia’s High Performance Program and ensures that we can support our athletes and coaches to build on our success in Paris on the road towards Los Angeles in 2028, and beyond,” he said.

“We are grateful for the generous and continued support of the Australian Government, with particular thanks to Minister Wells and the Australian Sports Commission for backing our ambitions to Win Well when it matters and to encourage the generational opportunity between now and our home Olympics in 2032.

“The Play Well investment will also support our work to align a national and inclusive participation strategy that supports the development of grassroots swimming.”

