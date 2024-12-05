World Aquatics Releases Entry Lists For 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Aquatics has released the official entry lists for the 2024 Short Course World Championships just five days before the competition gets underway in Budapest.

The entries can be found on the World Aquatics website here, though a complete psych sheet document is not yet available. The meet has also been added to OmegaTiming for live results, but the entries haven’t been added there as of yet.

Short Course Worlds has lost plenty of star power over the past few weeks, with Leon Marchand, Kristof Milak and Torri Huske among the high-profile withdrawals, but there are still plenty of big names headed to Budapest.

Reigning Olympic champions Lukas Märtens, Hubert Kos, Kate Douglass and Summer McIntosh will all be in the field, and while Kos and Douglass already had their event lineups announced, and Märtens’ is roughly the same at every big meet, McIntosh’s lineup was unknown until today.

The 18-year-old Canadian is entered in the women’s 400 free, 200 back, 200 fly and 400 IM, notably opting not to race the 200 IM, one of the three events in which she won Olympic gold in Paris.

With semi-finals only being contested for 50 and 100-meter events, McIntosh would have had a tight turnaround between the 400 free and 200 IM finals on the opening day of competition. Instead, we see her take on the 200 back, an event she typically hasn’t raced at major meets, notably picking to race that instead of the 200 free, with both falling on the last day of racing.

Douglass is entered in six events, set to take on the women’s 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly and 100 IM alongside teammate Gretchen Walsh, and also entering the 200 breast and 200 IM, both events she comes in as the defending champion.

Walsh is also slated to race the 100 fly alongside teammate Regan Smith, who will be favored to sweep the women’s backstroke events.

One of the top nations that had yet to announce an official roster for the meet was China, and we now know that although they are sending a youthful team predominantly, there are a few stars headed to Budapest including breaststroke world champions Qin Haiyang and Tang Qianting.

