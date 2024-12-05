Winter Junior National Qualifier Caden Blamer to Compete for Brown Beginning Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter Junior Nationals qualifier Caden Blamer is set to compete for Brown University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Brown University! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for pushing me and supporting me along the way. Also, a huge thank you to Coach Norman and Coach Tynan for this amazing opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at Brown. Go Bruno!”

The Ohio native is currently a senior at Upper Arlington High School, where he swims for his school team in addition to training year-round with the Upper Arlington Swim Club. Excelling at the shorter distances, Blamer is a fairly versatile threat across all four strokes.

At the Division I OHSAA State Championships back in February, Blamer earned a second swim in both of his individual races. He placed 7th in the 50 free with a time of 21.08 just after setting a lifetime best of 21.00 in the prelims. He also turned in an 8th-place finish in the 100 back with a time of 51.98, and he helped his team to a 3rd-place finish in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Blamer had set his personal best time of 50.04 in the 100 back just one week earlier.

A few weeks later, Blamer competed at the OH Tim Myers Memorial Senior Champs, where he turned in a series of top performances. Blamer set a personal best time of 1:52.68 in the heats of the 200 back before finishing 9th in the final. He also turned in lifetime best performances in the 100 free (46.98), 100 breast (57.05), 50 breast (25.80) and 50 fly (22.93).

Best Times SCY

100 back – 50.04

200 back – 1:52.68

100 breast – 57.05

100 fly – 53.85

100 free – 46.98

A Division I Mid-Major program, Brown University competes in the Ivy League. Last season the men’s team took 5th at the Ivy League Championships before sending one swimmer, current senior Jack Kelly, on to compete at the NCAA Division I Championships.

Based on the results from the 2024 Ivy League Championships, Blamer would have landed in the ‘C’ final in the 100 breast, 100 fly and 200 back, setting him up to make an immediate impact on the team.

Set to join Blamer in Brown’s class of 2029 so far are Will Cicco, Connor Wickerham, Rudd Day and Steven Ma.

