2024 US Open: Day 2 Finals Scratches

2024 U.S. Open Championships

All three women’s events had scratches out of the scoring finals.

The women’s 500 freestyle only had 15 swimmers this morning, and there are only 14 tonight. All-American Chloe Stepanek scratched the finals after qualifying 3rd this morning in 4:48.18. Stepanek is the 3rd seed in the 50 free final later in the evening

In the women’s 200 IM, 11th seed Adalynn Biegler scratched out of the B final, presumably to focus on her A final, where she is 4th seed, in the 50 free. She swam a 2:02.17 this morning to drop over a second from her previous best time.

The 11th seed in the women’s 50 free, Margaret Markvardt, scratched the B final of the 50 free. Markvardt went 22.91 this morning to earn her finals spot.

There were no A or B final scratches on the men’s side.