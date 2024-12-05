Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Cal Women Set 200 Medley Relay Pool Record At Minnesota Invite

The California women had a phenomenal start to the 2024 Minnesota Invite on Wednesday, sweeping the relays and setting a new Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center Record in the 200 medley to boot.

Having already notched an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the event earlier this season, the Golden Bears bettered that mark by more than a second in Minneapolis, posting the third-fastest time in the country.

Fifth-year Isabelle Stadden (23.34), senior Leah Polonsky (26.36), senior Mia Kragh (23.51) and freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh (21.03) combined for a time of 1:34.24, breaking the Pool Record of 1:34.46 set by the University of Texas in 2022.

Improving on their previous season-best of 1:35.28, the Cal women trail only Virginia (1:32.58) and Texas (1:34.06) in the NCAA rankings for 2024-25.

2024-25 NCAA Rankings, Women’s 200 Medley Relay (SCY)

Virginia, 1:32.58 – Tennessee Invitational Texas, 1:34.06 – Texas Hall of Hame Invitational Cal, 1:34.24 – Minnesota Invitational Tennessee, 1:34.35 – Tennessee Invitational Stanford, 1:34.61 – Texas Hall of Fame Invite

The time also ties for the fifth-fastest in school history, and is notably faster than they went at the NCAA Championships last season.

Split Comparison

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center on YouTube.

Note that the video is a stream of the full session but the link below will start when the women’s 200 medley relay starts.

Individually, Cal had particularly impressive performances on their lead-off and anchor legs, as Stadden set a lifetime best in the 50 back in 23.34, while Moluh’s anchor leg of 21.03 was faster than any of Cal’s 50 free splits from NCAAs last season, and is also more than a second under her flat start best time of 22.14.

The Cal women also won the 800 free relay, rolling into Day 2 of the meet with a big lead in the team race.

