Lukas Maertens, Isabel Gose Highlight German Roster For Short Couse Worlds

Germany will send 19 swimmers to the 2024 Short Course World Championships next month in Budapest, Hungary. Lukas Maertens highlights the men’s roster while Isabel Gose highlights the women’s side.

Maertens had a huge summer, swimming to gold at the Paris Olympics in the men’s 400 freestyle. He won bronze in the event at 2024 Long Course Worlds in February as well and was just off of the podium in the 200 free as he finished 4th. Maertens represented Germany at the 2021 SC World Championships.

Also highlighting the men’s side is Florian Wellbrock who won silver in the 1500 free at LC Worlds this year. Wellbrock won the 1500 free SC World Title back in 2021. Neither Wellbrock or Maertens represented Germany at 2022 SC Worlds.

Returning from the 2022 SC Worlds roster is Marius Kusch who was the only man to win a medal for the small roster of eight. Kusch won bronze in the 100 butterfly.

The women’s roster is highlighted by Isabel Gose. Gose is coming off of a bronze medal in the women’s 1500 freestyle at the Paris Olympics. Gose also did not swim at the 2022 SC World Championships but has had success at 2021 SC Worlds as she was 4th in the 800 free, 6th in the 400 free, and 12th in the 200 free.

Notably absent from the women’s roster is Anna Elendt. Elendt was the only medalist on the women’s side at 2022 SC Worlds as she won bronze in the 100 breast. Elendt represented Germany this summer in Paris and is finishing her degree at the University of Texas but is not swimming for the Longhorns.

Women’s Roster

Men’s Roster