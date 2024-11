Rapsys & Meilutyte Head Up 12-Strong Lithuanian Roster For Budapest

The Lithuanian Swimming Federation has revealed its 12-strong lineup for next month’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte heads up a 4-woman portion of the roster, which also includes Kotryna Teterevkova, Justine Murdock and Smilte Plytnykaite.

The men’s side features freestyle ace Danas Rapsys, breaststroke national record holder Andrius Sidlauskas and teenager Tajus Juska among the 8 members.

At the last edition of the championships, Lithuania finished 10th in the overall swimming medal table, grabbing one gold and one bronze. Medalists included Rapsys placing third in the men’s 400m free while Meilutyte topped the women’s 50m breaststroke podium.

Men’s Team

Danas Rapšys – 200m & 400m freestyle, relays

Andrius Šidlauskas – 50m, 100m & 200m breaststroke

Tomas Navikonis – 100m freestyle, relays

Tomas Lukminas – relays

Tajus Juška – 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly, relays

Kristupas Trepočka – 4 × 200m freestyle relay

Mantas Kaušpėdas – 50m & 100m backstroke

Evaldas Babakinas – 200m backstroke

Women’s Team