Adalynn Biegler Sets Two State Records, Orono High School Wins Minnesota Class A State Meet

Minnesota A State Championships

November 15-16

University of Minnesota Aquatics Center

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Results

The Orono High School girls won the Minnesota Class A state meet despite only winning one relay event and one individual event.

The individual performances of the meet belonged to Monticello sophomore Adalynn Biegler who broke two overall state records in her individual event wins in the 50 free and 100 free.

“Class A notates schools smaller than 500 students”

Overall Team Scores

Orono- 259 Visitation- 234 Monticello- 230 Delano- 196.5 Mound Westonka- Holy Family- 146

The 200 free relay was Orono’s only relay event title. The team of Elle Davis (24.54), Lola Schottler (24.51), Mallory Knutson (24.22), and Graycin Andreen (23.36) defended the school’s title from last year in 1:36.53.

Orono’s lone individual victory came in the 200 free, where junior Gracyin Andreen defended her state title in a time of 1:50.85, just shy of her 1:50.73 lifetime best

Monticello sophomore Adalynn Biegler broke two state records. The first was the 50 free in 22.38. Biegler won the event last year as a freshman in 22.80, and dropped from the 22.69 she went in October. Biegler broke Rachel Wittmer’s former record of 22.54 from 2015. She also set a new Class A record, which was 22.57 from Grace Hanson in 2021.

She also won the 100 free in state record fashion, clocking in at 49.20. She was the reigning champion in this event as well, winning as a freshman last year. Her previous best time was 50.21 from Winter Junior’s last year. She broke Zoe Avestruz’s former state record of 49.22 from 2014. The Class A record was also Grace Hanson’s at 49.56 from 2021.

The meet opened with the girls’ 200 medley relay. Monticello’s team of Adalynn Biegler (25.33), Camdyn Branson (31.87), Scarlet Urick (26.65), and Ella Vagle (23.66) won with a final time of 1:47.51 beatingVisitation by just a tenth of a second.

Breck School senior Ava Allingham won the 200 IM in a time of 2:05.51. This was a new best time for Allingham who was 2:05.91 in her 2nd place swim last year. Allingham is committed to swim at Vanderbilt next fall.

Maggie Farley, a senior from Visitation won the 100 fly in 56.03. Her best time still stands from her runner-up finish last year at 55.77. Farley is uncommitted to swim for a college next year.

Fellow Visitation senior Katie Miller defended her title in the 500 free, going a final time of 5:02.64. This is a little over a second add from her best time of 5:01.49 from November of 2023. Miller is committed to Colgate for next fall.

The 100 back went to Alaina Biebl from Mounds Park Academy St Croix in 56.31. Biebl added 3 tenths from her best of 56.02 from earlier this month at her high school regional meet.

Megan Willenbring, a senior from Rocori, took the last individual event in 1:04.75, dropping from the 1:05.45 she went at the regional meet earlier this month. Willenbring came into the season at 1:07.11 from March of this year. She is not committed to swim next fall.

The last event of the meet went to Delano’s relay team of Emma Ristau (53.12), Abby Gierke (53.40), Josie Strobl (52.67), Kaia Georges (52.48). Their final time of 3:31.67 beat Orono’s team by over two seconds.

The 1-meter diving was won by Austin High School senior Alayna Kennedy with a final score of 444.80, defending her title by 83 points.