Kito Campbell Swims 53.4 in the 100 Breaststroke to Lead Indian River to Hosted Invite Wins

2024 IRSC Collegiate Invite

November 21-23, 2024

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Indian River enters winter training as favorites to win their 51st-straight men’s title and 46th-straight women’s title in the NJCAA, the most prominent national junior college athletics organization, a status they reaffirmed at their hosted IRSC Collegiate Invite last weekend.

That includes swimmers like Kito Campbell, who swam 53.42 in the 100 breaststroke. That leaves him just outside of the top 100 times at any level of collegiate swimming this season. The time is two-tenths better than his previous personal best that won last year’s NJCAA championship.

Campbell is the Jamaican Record holder in the 50 and 100 breaststroke in long course.

Junior College swimming hasn’t seen the same swimflation in recent seasons as some of the other levels of collegiate swimming, but it still serves an important entry point for both international swimmers and, in the case of IRSC, for swimmers out of the state of Florida seeking some seasoning, or a rest stop, before jumping to the NCAA.

He is committed to swim at the University of Denver next season.

Among the latter group is Elliot Weisel, who won the 500 free in 4:20.85. That moves the sophomore from Merritt Island, Florida into the top 100 across all divisions nationally and within half-a-second of his best time from the 2023 NCSA Championships.

Weisel swam for Indiana as a freshman last season, earning a spot on their non-scoring roster at the Big Ten Championships. His swim moves him just a few tenths away from the NJCAA Record set in 2022 by Alex Metzler (4:20.42) and is 14 seconds faster than the time that won last year’s NJCAA title.

This is part of a resurgent year for IRSC, which has seen them beat NAIA superpower Keiser University in a dual meet in early November and saw diver Alexandra Andueza break her own NJCAA National Record on 3-meter by 21 points.

Among the top performers on the women’s side of this meet Stella Warborn of NAIA school St. Thomas University (FL). She won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.41) and 200 breaststroke (2:13.67), the latter of which was a new personal best time.

The Swedish-born sophomore is the defending NAIA National Champion in both races, and her 200 time was a half-second better than her winning time from last year’s national championship meet.

Indian River’s Nika Tomic, a sophomore from Canada, grabbed wins and personal best times in the 100 back (54.52) and 200 back (1:58.63). She also swam a best time for 4th place in the 50 free (23.92) in prelims.

She is the defending NJCAA Champion in both backstrokes, winning last year by a significant margin.

Team Scores

Men:

Indian River – 1,096 Florida Southern – 840 St. Thomas (FL) – 773 Rollins – 647 Barry – 196

Women: