Catawba Women’s Swim Team Has the Highest GPA in the Country for the 5th-Straight Season

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has announced its list of Scholar All-America Teams for the fall 2024 semester.

781 teams from 459 institutions, representing 19,209 student-athletes, made the list. To qualify, teams must have achieved an average GPA above 3.0 for the fall 2024 semester.

That number is almost identical to the 783 teams from 461 institutions that made the cut last season. These counts are typically higher in the fall semester than in the spring semester where championship season is a big time commitment.

The four schools that won the NCAA Division II and Division III titles all qualified both their men’s and women’s teams for this list: Tampa, Nova Southeastern, Emory, and Kenyon.

The top-earning schools were Division 3 WashU in St. Louis with a men’s team GPA of 3.83 and Division 2 Catawba College with a women’s team GPA of 3.89. This is the fifth straight semester in which the Catawba Women’s team has had the highest GPA in the country.

Catawba is getting it done in the pool too – they had a 10-1 dual meet record last season and are 5-1 against D2 teams this season.

The Missouri women (3.86) and Harvard men (3.78) led Division I.

In addition to the team achievements, 19 conferences demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence by placing 100% of their active men’s or women’s teams on the Scholar All-America Team list.

Atlantic 10 (Women)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic Sun (Women)

Big Ten

Centennial (Men)

Coastal Athletic Association

Ivy League

Liberal Arts

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Men)

Mountain West (Women)

New England Small College Athletic Conference

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference

Patriot League (Women)

Southeastern Conference (Men)

Sun Belt Conference (Women)

Sunshine State Conference

University Athletic Association

Western Athletic Conference (Men)