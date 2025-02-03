ASCA Announces 2025 World Clinic Scholarship Presented By Swim Across America

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) is excited to announce that Swim Across America is generously sponsoring a scholarship for a deserving coach to attend the 2025 ASCA World Clinic in Reno, Nevada, September 2-5.

The Swim Across America Scholarship provides full registration for the ASCA World Clinic and covers accommodation at the Peppermill Reno hotel and up to $500 for travel.

The ASCA World Clinic, now in its 58th year, is the largest and most comprehensive annual gathering in the sport of swimming. The event features 50 speakers covering a wide range of topics, an expansive exhibition hall, coaching demonstration at an Endless Pool, and numerous socials and networking opportunities.

This initiative is part of SAA’s ongoing commitment to supporting ASCA advancing the sport of swimming and supporting the professional growth of dedicated coaches across the nation.

Applicants must be ASCA members who have never attended a World Clinic. Interested candidates are encouraged to complete the online application at www.ascaworldclinic.com by February 28, 2025. The scholarship recipient will be notified by March 31, 2025.

Apply Here

“We deeply appreciate Swim Across America for their generosity and dedication to supporting the coaching community,” said ASCA CEO Jennifer LaMont. “This scholarship underscores their acknowledgment of the critical role coaches play in developing athletes and teams. We can’t wait to welcome the scholarship recipient to Reno this September.”

For more information about the ASCA World Clinic and the Swim Across America scholarship, go to www.ascaworldclinic.com