Michigan Sweeps Miami-Ohio On Senior Day As Both Teams Suited Up

Michigan vs Miami-OH

February 1, 2025

Ann Arbor, Michigan

SCY (25 yards)

Michigan hosted Miami-OH for senior day this past Saturday. Both teams suited up. The Michigan men earned the win 171-111 while the women won 161-125.

Women’s Recap

Leading the way for the Michigan women was Ella Jo Piersma. She earned two individual wins on the day, sweeping both fly events. After swimming the 200 fly at 2023 Big Tens, she did not swim the event at the championship level this past season. She has brought her focus back to the 200 fly as she swam the event at midseason and again here this past weekend posting a lifetime best of a 1:57.67. She also swam a 53.01 in the 100 fly for the win.

In addition to her individual wins, she was a member of Michigan’s winning 200 free relay. The relay consisted of Lexi Greenhawt, Malia Amuan, and Josie Connelly as the touched in a 1:30.20. Michigan’s ‘A’ relay was disqualified.

Also leading the way for the Wolverines was Hannah Bellard. Bellard swam to wins in the 200 free (1:44.62) and 400 IM (4:09.82). The swim marked a personal best by 0.03 seconds in the 200 free. Bellard was on the 800 free relay for the team at Big Tens last season.

Bellard also swam the 200 breast, swimming a lifetime best 2:16.95 to finish behind teammate Letitia Sim who won in a 2:13.39. Sim also won the 400 medley relay alongside Casey Chung, Brady Kendall, and Stephanie Balduccini. Chung’s relay lead off split of a 52.38 was a season best.

The Miami women were led by Madeline Padavic as she won the 100 backstroke in a 53.12. She was slightly faster in the relay as she swam a 52.64 then and her best time stands at a 52.18 from December’s midseason meet.

Chrisna Bezuidenhout also earned a win, touching first in the 200 back as she swam a lifetime best of a 1:55.75. She entered the season with a lifetime best of a 1:58.01 and has dropped three times this season already.

Men’s Recap

Lorne Winnington earned two wins on the day for Michigan as he won the 200 fly in a 1:44.56 and the 400 IM in a 3:42.69. Both swims were just off his lifetime best of 1:44.47 and 3:41.87 that he swam at midseason. It took times of 1:42.10 in the 200 fly and 3:42.93 in the 400 IM to earn NCAA invites last seaosn.

Ethan Schwab swept the breaststroke events on the day, winning the 100 breast in a lifetime best of a 53.93. He swam to a 1:58.82 in the 200 for the win as well.

Tyler Ray helped the team sweep the relays as the team of Jack Wilkening, Ozan Kalafat, Ray, and Eitan Ben-Shitrit swam to a 3:06.60 in the 400 medley relay. Ray also helped the team of Bence Szabados, Ray, Wilkening, and Colin Geer win the 200 free relay as they touched in a 1:17.46. Ray earned his individual win touching in a 19.36 in the 50 free while Szabados won the 100 free in a 43.13.

Geer swam to a lifetime best in the 200 free as he won in a 1:34.68, dropping almost two seconds off his lifetime best. That now sits at #4 on the roster this season.

The Miami-OH men were led by Henju Duvenhage who swam to two individual wins. He posted season best times in both of his wins as well, swimming to a 46.66 in the 100 back and a 46.70 in the 100 fly. Duvenhage won both events at the MAC Championships last season swimming a 46.37 in the 100 fly and a 46.17 in the 100 back.