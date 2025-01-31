NCAA Reportedly Not Considering Permanent Fifth Year Eligibility

There are reportedly no proposals to add a fifth year of eligibility to all NCAA athletes in the works, despite previous reports to the contrary.

Jeff Goodman, co-founder of college basketball publication Field of 68, said that an NCAA spokesperson confirmed to the publication that no such proposal or vote was in place.

https://x.com/goodmanhoops/status/1884315438336909706?s=43&t=gbXKI2UU35qtYIXJMG-2Cg

In early January, reports came out that the NCAA was considering adding a fifth year eligibility, and that the matter would be discussed throughout early 2025. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to break this report, citing an NCAA official.

If Goodman’s most recent report is true, this means that the fifth-year athletes for the 2024-2025 seasons will be the last of their kind. A fifth year of eligibility was first introduced for those who competed in the 2020-2021 season, which was significantly affected by COVID-19 regulations.

Even if a permanent fifth-year eligibility rule is off the table, other recent avenues have allowed some athletes to compete in a fifth year. In a lawsuit against the NCAA, a judge granted Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia a fifth year of eligibility. Pavia took a stint year at a junior college, which the NCAA considered a year of eligibility, but the courts overruled the NCAA.

Last September, reports also came out that the NCAA considered extending its football redshirt rules to all sports. If this consideration were to come to fruition, swimmers and other NCAA athletes could compete in a percentage threshold of a season’s competitions and then redshirt without it counting against their eligibility.