NCAA Reportedly Considering Allowing Five Years of Eligibility Across All Sports

The NCAA is considering making another seismic shift to the quickly evolving landscape of college sports.
With the pending settlement in the House case, and pushes to unionize college sports teams already at the forefront, the NCAA is now reportedly looking at giving student-athletes five years of eligibility in all sports.
CBS Sports‘ Jon Rothstein reported Friday that, according to an NCAA official, the organization is looking at allowing all players to have five years to compete collegiately, a topic that “will continue to be discussed in early 2025.”
Current rules dictate that student-athletes have a five-year clock to compete in four collegiate seasons. However, things have been muddied since the COVID-19 pandemic, as due to the interruptions it caused to the 2020-21 season, any athlete who competed in it had the option to use a fifth year of eligibility.
We’ve seen many swimmers and divers take advantage of the COVID fifth year over the last few seasons, but 2024-25 will mark the last time it can be utilized (as freshmen in 2020-21 would now be in their fifth year) unless someone has taken a redshirt along the way.
This isn’t the first time the idea has come up in NCAA talks, per reports, as Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported in early September that the NCAA was looking at applying the football redshirt rule to all sports moving forward. Football and wrestling both have rules that allow players to participate in a certain number of contests while still using their redshirt year, while all other sports don’t have the same leeway.
The latest report from Rothstein sounds as if it wouldn’t be applying the redshirt rule to other sports, it would be a blanket rule allowing five years of eligibility for student-athletes.
This news comes just a few weeks after a Tennessee Judge ruled in favor of college football quarterback Diego Pavia, allowing him to compete in the 2025 season despite having exhausted his eligibility under the current rules. Pavia argued that a junior college stint shouldn’t count towards a player’s NCAA eligibility—a junior college stint counts as one season of eligibility per the current rules—and was granted a temporary injunction. This means he’ll be able to play next season (despite being ineligible under the current rules) before the topic is revisited.
This would be excellent for all the students who entered University in 2021 and beyond and have had to compete against athletes who not only got 5 years but some as many as 7. This will allow the universities to further invest in athletes and allow them to get graduate degrees while competing for the university. It is a win win for the programs and the athletes.
Maybe I’m biased, but as a current 5th year who had the opportunity to because of the Pandemic, I’m so incredibly grateful for it, and would take a damn sixth year if I could. My previous four years were albeit limited because of the pandemic limiting travel/training trips and meets and whatnot, but I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t have the chance to do this sport I adore for another year at least, and I know there are countless others who adore the sport as well and would absolutely take a fifth year if it were offered. I know there’s way more to the discussion than that, but this sport rocks man, imo the more the merrier
No, please
I know that the NCAA and USPORTS systems are different enough that direct comparisons are difficult but we’ve always had 5 years of eligibility in Canada and I think it’s great.
Pros:
– Can take a lighter course load – less stress for student-athletes
– Athletes can continue their sport if they want to go work or travel for a bit before coming back to grad school/professional programs and compete one more year
– Having an older athlete on the team can be a positive influence on the athletes
– If a school isn’t a great fit, it’s less stressful to switch schools if you have one more year
On my swim team we had… Read more »
So we are first going to introduce roster limits. Now we are going to reduce opportunities by up to another 20% by allowing 5th years.
Cool cool
Sorry. But, this is stupid
What is foinf on