NCAA Student-Athletes Receive Estimates of House Settlement Payouts; To Mixed Reviews

NCAA athletes have started to receive their estimated settlement payments from the House v. NCAA class action lawsuit, with the figures ranging higher than initially expected for some lower-level athletes, and lower than expected for some of the more successful collegiate swimmers.

SwimSwam received confirmation from two sources, both former NCAA Division I swimmers, that their estimated compensation had been posted. All payments are pending final acceptance of the House settlement, which is expected in the next few months. The court will hold a final approval hearing to decide whether to approve the settlement on April 7, 2025.

One of the athletes, a male swimmer from an SEC school who made the C-finals at the SEC Championships, is estimated to receive approximately $286.92 in athletic services compensation. As a high-achieving student, that swimmer is also estimated to receive an additional $3,140.17 in Alston Award payment, a payment reserved specifically for schools to award as a result of academic achievement. According to the NCAA, schools may award up to $5,980 annually for the Alston Award.

Another athlete told SwimSwam that she is estimated to receive $426.00 in athletic services payment after swimming at a PAC-12 school for two years. During those two years, the swimmer participated in the PAC-12 Championships but never scored. In addition to her athletic compensation, she is estimated to receive $813.36 for the Alston Award, which the swimmer told us is the remaining balance that her school currently owes her from a previous Alston Award.

One NCAA Champion, though, was not as excited about their outcome, saying that they received similar compensation to their teammates who did not have as much success in the pool. That swimmer reported around $600 in estimated athletic compensation in addition to $3,100 in Alston Award funds.

The House v. NCAA lawsuit, issued by former ASU Swimmer Grant House alongside TCU women’s basketball player Sedona Prince, is set to dramatically change the landscape of college athletics. The lawsuit allows for revenue sharing between schools and athletes, allowing direct revenue generated by university sports teams to go to their players. In addition, it will distribute $2.8 billion in backpay over ten years to NCAA athletes who mostly played from 2016 to 2021, with athletes now seeing the results of these payments.

When the case was granted preliminary approval in October 2024, concerns were raised about how the lawsuit would impact non-revenue sports such as swimming and diving. One of the major impacts on swimming and diving programs is that under the preliminarily approved settlement, scholarship caps have been axed in favor of roster limits. Sources told SwimSwam in October that the SEC will impose a 22-athlete roster cap on men’s swimming and diving teams.

If Judge Claudia Wilken grants the preliminary settlement final approval at the hearing in April, payments are expected to be finalized and distributed shortly after.

SwimSwam is interested in collecting data on the estimated compensation for former NCAA swimmers. Want to help? Submit the form below with your data.

To get your estimate, go to collegeathletecompensation.com, scroll down, and click “To view your estimated payment amounts, click HERE.” Then give them your NCAA eligibility number or the information from your claims email. If you have not submitted your claim yet, find your NCAA eligibility number in the old emails you received during the recruitment process or call the NCAA eligibility office at 1-877-262-1492. The final deadline to submit a claim is January 31, 2025.

We need to collect your name and school to verify that the form was filled out by you, but if you ask to be anonymized, we will only share by your accomplishments, i.e. “a 3-year swimmer in the SEC who qualified for NCAAs once but did not score.”