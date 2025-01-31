Ivy League Won’t Join House v. NCAA Antitrust Settlement, CAA Opts In

The Ivy League will not join the House vs. NCAA settlement that will allow schools to pay athletes directly, while the Coastal Athletic Conference has affirmed it will opt into the settlement by March 1, 2025.

The House vs. NCAA settlement accuses the NCAA and its five biggest conferences—the former Power 5—of restricting athletes’ ability to earn their cut of the college sports entertainment business. It received preliminary approval from Judge Claudia Wilken and will have a final approval hearing on April 7. If approved, the settlement will send millions in backpay to NCAA athletes and replace scholarship caps with roster limits, which has caused much stress among Olympic sports programs. It will also establish a 10-year revenue-sharing model allowing NCAA conferences and member schools to share 22% of their annual revenue with student-athletes.

The former Power 5 conferences—the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, and PAC-12—who are defendants in the settlement, have agreed to this model. Other conferences and schools can decide to opt into the proposed revenue-sharing model.

The CAA released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 29, announcing its Board of Directors and member institutions had agreed to commit to the settlement. Opting into the settlement allows the CAA schools to facilitate NIL deals and engage in revenue-sharing with athletes. It also places financial obligations on the conference. According to HBCU Gameday, “the NCAA is reducing revenue distributions to Division I schools over the next decade to fund the $2.8 billion settlement, with 60% of the burden falling on conferences like the CAA,” that is to say, Division I mid-major conference schools as opposed to the now Power 4 conferences.

Conversely, the Ivy League has decided against joining this landscape-shifting settlement. The move was first reported by the Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s student newspaper, on Jan. 22, after Ivy League executive director Robin Harris sent an email announcing the decision to Ivy League players and coaches on Jan. 21.

The decision, made by the Ivy League Council of Presidents with the recommendation of the Ivy League Athletics Directors and Policy Committee, is unsurprising given the conference’s historic attitude about the relationship between money and athletics. The conference does not provide athletic scholarships, nor has it participated in athlete compensation via NIL collectives, which have become a prominent trend in attracting athletes to an institution. Last month, the Dartmouth men’s basketball program ended its attempt to unionize–which could’ve made made them the first college athletes to bargain for a contract–as they anticipated a shifting National Labor Relations Board.

The Ivy League’s decision to stay out of the House settlement means “pay for play” deals are not available to its athletes, endorsement deals and sponsorship deals will remain available, as will athletes’ ability to participate in brand-based NIL activities. Even though the conference has not opted into the settlement deal, the Daily Pennsylvanian reports it will still be bound to the “clearinghouse” terms of the settlement requiring all student-athletes to disclose payments over $600 to a third-party clearinghouse that has the power to block any NIL payment it deems a “pay for play” alternative.

Conferences have until March 1 to opt into the settlement, so more decisions should be announced in the coming weeks.