Julia Dennis Swims 21.61 50 Free as Louisville Women Defeat Indiana, IU Men Earn Win

Louisville vs. Indiana

January 31, 2025

Louisville, Kentucky

SCY (25 yards)

Louisville hosted Indiana this weekend in a top 15 showdown on both sides. Both teams suited up for the meet. The Indiana men came away with the win 189.5-110.5 while the Louisville women earned the win 170-130.

Women’s Recap

Moving up the NCAA rankings was Louisville’s Julia Dennis as she earned a win in the 50 freestyle in a 21.61. That now sits at #6 in the NCAA this season, moving Dennis up from her previous rank of #8 as she swam a 21.77 at midseason. Dennis made the NCAA ‘A’ final in the event last year, helping Louisville set a program record with three A finalists in the process, as she swam to a 21.60.

Dennis also was a member of the team’s winning 200 medley relay. The relay of Abby Karl, Caroline Larsen, Gabi Albiero, and Dennis touched in a final time of a 1:35.30. That was just ahead of Louisville’s ‘B’ relay as that relay touched in a 1:35.58 for a 1-2 finish.

Mia Cheatwood had a big day for the Cardinals, sweeping the breaststroke events. The West Virginia transfer won the 100 breast in a 58.96 and the 200 in a 2:08.07. She has been as fast as 58.77 in the 100 and 2:07.74 in the 200, both of which sit in the top 16 in the NCAA this season.

Ella Welch finished just behind Cheatwood in the 100 breast in a 1:00.06 and went on to her an individual win in the 100 butterfly. Welch touched in a 51.67, the #16 time in the NCAA this season. Her previous best was a 51.72 from midseason that sat at #18. Welch touched ahead of Albiero who swam a 52.09.

The Louisville women closed the meet with a win as Larsen, Albiero, Lucy Mehraban, and Dennis swam to a 3:12.37 in the 400 free relay.

Highlighting the meet for the Indiana women was Anna Peplowski. The senior swam to wins in the 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free. She first earned the win in the 200 free swimming a 1:42.41. She currently holds the top time in the NCAA this season with a 1:41.63 which she swam earlier this month in the dual meet against Michigan. She tied her season best of a 47.68 in the 100 free and swam a 4:39.26 in the 500.

The backstroke duo of Mya DeWitt and Kacey McKenna split their wins on the day. McKenna touched first in the 100 swimming a 52.05 while DeWitt was 2nd in a 52.24. DeWitt then earned the win in the 200 in a 1:53.89 while McKenna swam a 1:55.01.

Men’s Recap

The Indiana men were led by Rafael Miroslaw who earned wins in the 100 and 200 freestyles. He earned the win in the 100 in a 42.12 and a 1:32.32 in the 200. Miroslaw sits at #16 in the NCAA with a 41.97 in the 100 and #7 in the 200 with a 1:31.73. Both are converted times from SCM Worlds. Miroslaw led the team’s 400 free relay off in a 42.09 as Luke Barr, Tomer Frankel, and Matt King swam to a win in a 2:47.87.

The breaststroke events were huge for the Indiana men as they had a 1-2-3 finish in the 100. Graduate transfer Brian Benzing won the 100 in a 52.11, ahead of Finn Brooks (52.66) and Josh Matheny (52.68). Matheny earned the win in the 200 with a 1:53.96. He has been as fast as 1:50.31 this season which sits at #2 in the NCAA. Caspar Corbeau notably did not swim for the team today.

Brooks went on to earn his own win, touching in a 45.64 in the 100 butterfly. He also helped the team’s 200 medley relay to a win as Miroslav Knedla, Benzing, Brooks, and Matt King swam to a 1:23.74. Indiana’s ‘B’ relay touched 2nd in a 1:24.08.

Zalan Sarkany swam to a distance free sweep, touching in a 8:43.28 in the 1000 and a 4:15.60 in the 500 free. He was slightly faster earlier this month against Michigan as he won both events then in a 4:13.75 in the 500 and a 8:43.08 in the 1000 free.

The Louisville men were led by Tommy Bried who earned a win in the 200 butterfly, winning in a 1:42.08. That marked a best time for Bried as his previous best time was a 1:42.66 that he swam at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Bried also earned a win in the 400 IM, touching in a 3:42.65.

Louisville also was highlighted by a 1-2 finish in the men’s 200 back. Filip Kosinski earned the win in a 1:40.93 and was followed by teammate Jackson Millard 1:42.90.