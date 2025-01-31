Morgan Hoppe Stays In-State, Signs With UC Santa Barbara For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprint freestyler Morgan Hoppe has decided to stay in-state for her collegiate career, committing to UC Santa Barbara. Hoppe is from Mission Viejo, California, about a 3-hour and 30-minute drive from the Santa Barbara campus.

I am so humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim d1 at UC Santa Barbara!! I want to say a huge thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, and UCSB staff for this incredible opportunity. Lastly, and most importantly, Coach Jeff , whose endless support in and out of the pool enabled me to be the athlete I am today. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait to become a gaucho!!

Hoppe trains with Evolution Racing Club and competes during the high school season for Santa Margarita Catholic. She helped the school sweep the girls’ and boys’ team titles at the 2024 CIF State Championships for the second straight year. Hoppe swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay, splitting 24.04.

She swam her lifetime bests in the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the December 2023 CA/NV Speedo Sectional Championships. There, she placed 24th in the 50 freestyle, 22nd in the 100 freestyle, and 22nd in the 100 breaststroke. A week earlier, she swam her lifetime best in the 200 freestyle at the CA SCAT Winter Age Group Championship.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 24.01

100 freestyle: 52.28

200 freestyle: 1:56.04

100 breaststroke: 1:06.10

Hoppe’s focus on the sprint freestyle events means she could make a big impact in the NCAA championship format. She’s a solid depth addition to the UC Santa Barbara sprint freestyle group, and the team will be hoping that she can develop into a strong relay asset like she’s been for her high school. In addition to her sprint freestyle specialization, Hoppe could opt to expand her versatility and develop her breaststroke and IM events as well

UC Santa Barbara has made the jump from the MPSF Championships to the Big West Championships this season, joining plenty of other MPSF programs. The women’s team finished second at the 2024 MPSF Championships, finishing 188 points behind the championship-winning Hawaii.

The team will look to occupy a similar place atop the Big West standings. Based on the 2024 MPSF times, Hoppe is just on the edge of earning a second swim in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; last year, it took 23.94/52.02 to earn a lane in the respective ‘C’ finals.

Hoppe joined Remi Harrison, Chloe Eyrich, Caitlin Brown, Lelia Symington, Devon Silberman, and Callie Kowalchick in signing to the UC Santa Barbara women’s class of 2029.

