Massachusetts High School Swimmer Henry Perda Discusses Competing After A Heart Transplant

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I’m back at it with my second SwimSwam podcast and video interview, where I talk to Duxbury High School senior Henry Perda. Henry, who has been swimming since he was seven years old, received a heart transplant during his sophomore year of high school. The transplant took him out of school and out of his sophomore swim season, and he had to re-learn how to swim again in the lead-up to his junior season. However, as a junior he came back to help Duxbury break the school record in the 200 medley relay, splitting 21.7 on his freestyle anchor leg. In this podcast, I get perspective from Henry about his career journey:

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS