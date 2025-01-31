Two-Time French Olympian Marie Wattel Is Moving to the US to Train at Arizona State

French swimmer Marie Wattel is planning to move to the United States to train under Herbie Behm at Arizona State according to a post on her Instagram account.

Wattel is wrapping up 3 weeks of knee rehab in Capbreton after tearing her meniscus in late 2023, impacting her Olympic preparations. She is now returning to her club CN Marseille, one of the top programs in France, to continue training and rehab, but says that in the next few months she plans to move to the USA and train at ASU.

In November 2024, she spent time touring and hiking national parks in the western United States, a post that Herbie Behm commented on at the time.

“It was so tough mentally at the end of (223), I couldn’t even get out o bed because of the pressure I had put on myself and my body,” she said. Planning this trip may have saved my Olympic year. It helped me relieve pressure and prepare for what’s coming next after Paris 2024, no matter what. “I thought I would be devastated without an Olympic medal. In reality, it’s not the failure itself that harms us the most; it’s our own anxiety and fears about it. “Time heals. It offers us the chance to learn from our experiences, grow stronger, and eventually start again with a renewed sense of purpose. “Grateful for all the valuable lessons.”

Behm has become one of the most sought-after sprint coaches in the world after training swimmers to NCAA and Olympic titles alongside his former boss Bob Bowman. Last summer, Bowman left for the University of Texas and Behm was elevated to lead the Arizona State program. While the team has not gone through a full training cycle to make any broad conclusions about his success, early returns from swimmers like Ilya Kharun, who won bronze in the 100 and 200 fly in Paris, are encouraging. Kharun recently picked up five medals at the Short Course World Championships, including individual gold in the 200 fly.

Other international-level swimmers who have moved to train with Behm since Paris include Michael Andrew, the uber-talented American who has been coached by his father for his entire career until now.

Wattel, 27, is a native of Lille, France. She was the 2022 Short Course World Championships silver medalist in the 100 fly. She is also a four-time European Champion in long course, including 2020 gold in the 100 fly where she tied with Anna Ntountounaki of Greece.

Wattel holds eight French records, including the 100 fly in long course (56.14) from the 2022 World Championships. Her best finish in two Olympic Games came in 2021 in Tokyo, where she placed 6th in the 100 fly.

Wattel will arrive at Arizona State with good reference: the school’s collegiate championship team from last season was home to France’s (and the world’s) best swimmer Leon Marchand.