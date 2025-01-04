Dean Boxall, Mel Marshall Among Designated Swimming Australia Performance Hub Coaches

With the dawn of the new Olympic quad, Swimming Australia has revealed the coaches and program partners now in place at its eight performance centers.

The organization says its performance hubs ‘play a critical role in the delivery of the high-performance strategy, bringing facilities, technology and experts together to design and develop world-class performance.’

Concentrating these programs enables Australia to remain competitive against heavily populated countries such as China and the United States, says Swimming Australia.

Executive General Manager of High Performance for Swimming Australia Greg Shaw says, “Our performance centres are where our swimmers come to make each other better. They have been integral in driving our Dolphins to podium and record-breaking swims at Olympic, Paralympic and World Championship level.”

“The performance programs that train in our hubs are where the magic happens and the coaches, swimmers and support staff that work in these programs are the engine room that drive our national success.

“The head coaches in charge of our performance programs are vital to this contribution. We have some of the world’s best coaches leading our performance centres, and they are working with the right performance support to enable the best chance of success in the leadup to LA Olympic and Paralympics Games, and Brisbane 2032.

“Strategically, all performance programs have five priority areas; coaching and technical leadership, world class swimmers, daily performance and competition environments, world leading performance support, and access to key facilities and technologies – and I am confident our performance program head coaches are capable of putting us in a strong position in the next Olympic and Paralympic quad.”

Of note, University Sunshine Coast has Michael Sage designated with a 12-month marker. Sage took over last month after Swimming Australia dismissed Michael Palfrey due to anti-Australian comments made at the 2024 Olympic Games.

St. Peters’ Dean Boxall earned our 2024 Swammy Award for Oceanian Coach of the Year after he qualified 10 swimmers for the Australian Olympic team and those swimmers combined to win 18 medals in Paris.

Storied British coach Mel Marshall revealed last summer that she would be moving to Australia and heading up Griffith University after longtime leader Michael Bohl explores retirement.

Damien Jones at Rackley boasts Olympic medalist Meg Harris among his Olympic athletes.

Olympic Performance Programs

Performance partner – Rackley Swimming Performance Program –

Head Coach – Damien Jones

Hub and performance environment – Sleeman Sport Complex

Performance Partner – St Peters Lutheran College

Head Coach – Dean Boxall

Hub and performance environment – QSAC and St Peters Pool

Performance Partner – Griffith University

Head Coach – Mel Marshall

Hub – Gold Coast Aquatic Centre

Performance Partner – University Sunshine Coast

Head Coach – Michael Sage – 12 months

Hub – Uni SC

Performance Partner – NSWIS

Head Coach – Adam Kable

Hub – SOPAC/NSWIS

Performance Partner – MSAC/VIS

Head Coach – Craig Jackson

Hub – MSAC/VIS

Performance Partner – SASI

Head Coach – Craig Stewart

Hub – SALC/SASI

Performance Partner – WAIS

Head Coach – Will Scott

Hub – HBF Stadium/WAIS

Para Performance Programs

Performance Partner – University Sunshine Coast

Head Coach – Harley Connolly

Hub – Uni SC

**NOTE: New Para performance programs to be announced in New Year.