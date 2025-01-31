Florida State Sweeps Florida In Neutral-Site Dual Meet, Men Win 150-149, Women Win 168-131

Florida State vs Florida

January 31, 2025

Ocala, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

PDF Results

Florida State swept Florida in an in-state battle on Friday. Swimming took place at a neutral site in Ocala while diving took place in Gainesville, the home of the Gators. The Florida State men earned the win 150-149 while the Florida State women won 161-138. The Florida women had won the last six meets against Florida State.

Men’s Recap

With the meet coming down to the final event, the Florida State men were able to hang on and earn the win by one point. Leading the way for the team was freshman Michel Arkhangelskiy. Arkhangelskiy swam to four wins on the day including three at the individual level. He won the 50 free in a 19.65, touching ahead of teammate Sam Bork who swam a 19.86 for 2nd. He also swam a lifetime best in his win in the 100 free, touching in a 42.51.

Arkhangelskiy’s final individual win came in the 100 fly as he swam a lifetime best 46.21 to earn the win over Florida’s Josh Liendo who touched in a 46.42. Arkhangelskiy was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay as Mason Herbet, Tommaso Baravelli, Arkhangelskiy, and Jokubas Keblys touched in a 1:24.95 to finish ahead of Florida’s 1:25.62.

Andrew Rich swam to two wins on the day for Florida State, sweeping the backstroke events. The sophomore earned a win in the 100 back in a 47.21, leading a 1-2 finish as fifth year Mason Herbet touched in a 47.25. Rich touched in a 1:43.68 in the 200 back for the win as well.

The Florida men were led by Raphael Rached Windmuller who swept the breaststroke events. He earned the win in the 100 touching in a 53.83. He won the 200 in a 1:56.67.

Women’s Recap

Maddy Huggins of Florida State led the way earning two individual and one relay win. Huggins won the 100 breaststroke in a 1:00.79 and the 200 breast in a 2:09.14. Both were off of her season best times by over a second. She also helped the team’s 200 medley relay to a win as the relay of Alice Velden, Huggins, Jenny Halden, and Gloria Muzito touched in a 1:36.64. Velden went on win the individual 100 backstroke as well, touching in a 53.17.

The 100 butterfly was a huge event for the Seminoles as they had a 1-2-3 finish. Edith Jernstedt led the way in a 52.50 while Halden swam a 52.89 for 2nd and Sophie Freeman touched 3rd in a 53.90.

Muzito also earned two more wins on the day. She touched first in the 50 free in a 22.81, the only sub-23 second swim of the day. She also helped the team’s 200 free relay to a win as Maryn McDade, Jernstedt, Halden, and Muzito touched in a 1:30.67. It was a 1-2 finish for Florida State in the relay as the ‘B’ relay touched in a 1:32.06. Florida’s ‘A’ relay notably was disqualified for leaving early on a relay exchange.

Leading the way for the Florida women was Bella Sims. The sophomore earned her first win of the day in the 200 free, touching in a 1:46.00. That was her first time swimming the individual version of the event this season as she swam on the team’s 800 free relay leading off in a 1:43.20 at midseason. Sims also earned a win in the 100 free, touching in a 49.41 to hold off Florida State’s Muzito who touched in a 49.42.