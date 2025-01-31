Lucas Henveaux Sets Nation Leading Mile Time at Last Regular Season Meet

Cal vs Stanford (Men)

Berkeley, CA

January 31, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Meet Results Available on Meet Mobile: “Cal vs Stanford (Men)”

Team Scores: #3 Cal 175 – #9 Stanford 125



The #3 Cal men hosted #9 Stanford today for a rainy last regular season meet before the ACC Championships next month, and the Bears came out on top, improving their dual meet record to 5-1.

The highlight of the meet was Lucas Henveaux’s nation-leading time in the first event of the meet, the men’s 1650 where he swam 14:29.74

Henveaux just made his return to Cal for their last home meet, after competing with them for the 2022-2023 season, helping the Golden Bears to an NCAA title. His time today was faster than the 14:44.14 he went at the 2023 NCAA Championships to place 9th, and it replaces Texas swimmer Rex Maurer’s 14:30.47 at the top of the DI rankings.

The updated 1650 rankings:

He swam almost the opposite race of previous leader Maurer, getting out fast and holding on tight, rather than descending to drop a blistering final 100 (as Maurer did). With less than a second separating the two, it is looking like it will be an exciting and close race in the men’s 1650 at the NCAA Championships in March, which doesn’t happen very often.

His time was also a new team record for the Golden Bears, taking down Nick Norman’s 2018 record of 14:30.82.

Henveaux also won the 500 freestyle, finishing eight seconds ahead of the rest of the field, stopping the clock at 4:10.82. This is the 3rd fastest time in the NCAA this season.

The meet started with a victory in the 200 medley relay for Cal, coming in about half-a-second ahead of the Stanford ‘A’. Destin Lasco (21.28) Yamato Okadome (23.06), Dare Rose (19.68), and Jack Alexy (18.80) came together to go 1:22.82, beating Stanford’s 1:23.25 set by their team of Aaron Sequeira (21.34), Ron Polonsky (23.24), Andrei Minakov (19.95), and Ethan Harrington (18.72).

Destin Lasco went on to also win both of his individual events. He started with the top spot in the 200 freestyle, coming in at 1:31.85, which is tied for 9th in the NCAA this season. His 2nd win came in the 200 IM, where he went 1:41.68 to take the event by two seconds and move himself to 8th in the rankings.

Bjorn Seeliger won the 100 back in 45.55, and came 2nd in the 100 free in 42.37 behind teammate Jack Alexy’s 41.61. Alexy’s time was one one-hundredth faster than his season best of 41.62, ranking him 5th in the NCAA.

Alexy also won the 50 free in a new season best time of 19.00, which will tie him for 12th in the DI rankings.

Stanford’s first event of the day went to senior Ron Polonsky in the 100 breast in 51.40. This was an add from the 51.21 he swam at the SMU Invite, which currently ranks him 10th in the NCAA. He also finished 2nd in the 200 breast at 1:52.53.

The Cardinals kept the good times rolling with a win in the very next event, the 200 fly. Andrei Minakov went 1:40.54 in the event, just off his season best of 1:40.30. Minakov also won the 100 fly in 44.83, which was a huge season best for him, dropping from the 45.57 he went at Cal’s meet against ASU and Stanford. His time today moves him up to 9th in the country.

Cal came back with an event win, sweeping the top two spots in the men’s 200 backstroke. Mewen Tomac took the event in 1:40.30 and Keaton Jones came in 2nd in 1:41.80.

Yamato Okadome won the 200 breast for Cal in 1:52.31, off his season best of 1:51.65 that ranks him 6th in the country.

The final event of the meet also went to Cal, with their ‘A’ relay coming in just over a second ahead of Stanford’s ‘A’. Nans Mazellier (43.02), Gabriel Jett (41.95), Bjorn Seeliger (41.54), Jack Alexy (41.04) went 2:47.55 in the event. This is the 5th fastest time in the NCAA this season, coming in ahead of Stanford’s season best time. The Stanford ‘A’ at this meet went 2:48.71 with their team of Henry McFadden (42.72), Rafael Gu (42.64), Andres Dupont Cabrera (41.70), and Andrei Minakov (41.65).

Both men’s teams will be back in action at the 2025 ACC Championships next month. The women’s teams are racing tomorrow for their version of the Battle of the Bay.