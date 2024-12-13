Italy Adds Alessandro Miressi to Top Seeded Mixed 200 Free Relay (RELAY LINEUPS)

2024 Short Course World Championships

The second-seeded Russian mixed 200 free relay has made a full-scale swap, changing three of their four legs in finals as they try to run-down the Italians and hold off the well-built Polish relay for a gold medal.

Daria Trofimova, the anchor who split 23.66 in the heats, is the only returning leg for Russia, though not every leg is guaranteed to be an improvement. Pavel Samusenko had the best split in prelims at 20.56, one of only two sub-21 second splits among relay finalists, but was still swapped out for the evening session.

The 4th seed Canadians have gotten better too, dropping their leadoff leg Finlay Knox (21.69) in exchange for the improved sprint power of Ilya Kharun. Kharun has always been a good sprinter, but tended more toward longer races. This year, he has been electric in the 50s training under new sprint-oriented Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm.

Canada has also brought in backstroker Ingrid Wilm in place of their former golden-girl sprinter Penny Oleksiak for the final after Oleksiak split 24.10 on a rolling start. Wilm, who has been swimming well this week, has a best flat-start 50 free time of 25.57. She undoubtedly is faster than that, but it is a bit of a gamble.

Canada about eight-tenths back of Italy in the morning session, and Italy making one swap to add in their top male sprinter Alessandro Miressi, replacing a 21.25 from Lorenzo Zazzeri. Miressi has flat-started a 20.8 and rolled a 20.2.

Poland, which earlier in the meet won its first-ever World Championship relay medal with a bronze in the men’s 400 free relay, is back for more – and this time they get to use Kasia Wasick, the country’s top swimmer and one of the world’s best female 50 freestylers. They have no changes for finals, so will have to rely on the same quartet to find another gear in the evening session to hold off Canada and others.

The United States, which would have been favored for gold with their best lineup, missed the finals.

Full Mixed 4×50 Free Relay Lineups Ordered by Lane

Lane Team Swimmer 1 Gender Swimmer 2 Gender Swimmer 3 Gender Swimmer 4 Gender 1 HKG HO Ian Yentou M KOO Ralph Yat Ho M HAUGHEY Siobhan F LI Sum Yiu F 2 NED KORSTANJE Nyls M VERHOEVEN Thomas M de WAARD Maaike F van WIJK Milou F 3 POL LUDWICZAK Piotr M SIERADZKI Kamil M FIEDKIEWICZ Kornelia F WASICK Katarzyna F 4 ITA DEPLANO Leonardo M MIRESSI Alessandro M di PIETRO Silvia F CURTIS Sara F 5 NAB KORNEV Egor M SHEVLIAKOV Roman M SURKOVA Arina F TROFIMOVA Daria F 6 CAN KHARUN Ilya M KISIL Yuri M WILM Ingrid F HARVEY Mary-Sophie F 7 NOR LASKERUD Bjoernar M LIA Nicholas M MOEN Mari F ORITSLAND Hedda F 8 SVK DUSA Matej M TISTAN Tibor M IVAN Teresa F SLUSNA Lillian F

