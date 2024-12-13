2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 Short Course World Championships’ fourth day of prelims kicked off with the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay, and the United States delivered an unexpected outcome.
Teaming up Michael Andrew, Matt King, Claire Weinstein, and Alex Shackell turned out to be anything but a successful lineup. The stars and stripes fell to 9th and out of tonight’s medal-contesting race.
Splits for the U.S. included Andrew’s 21.27, King’s 21.23, Weinstein’s 24.49 and Schackell’s 24.09 in the MMFF order. The final time was 1:31.06 which rendered them just .06 outside of the top 8 finishing relays.
Fans of the U.S. were left to wonder why big guns such as Jack Alexy, Kate Douglass and Chris Guiliano were benched instead of suiting up for the race and trying to improve upon the nation’s 4th place finish at the 2022 edition of these championships.
Of note, the entire set of heats was much quicker than 2 years ago. There in Melbourne, the United States’ time this morning would have placed 5th as the 8th place was over a second faster this time around.
MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS
- World Record: FRA – 1:27.33
- World Championship Record: FRA – 1:27.33
- 2022 World Champion: FRA – 1:27.33
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
- Italy – 1:29.46
- Neutral Athletes – 1:29.94
- Poland – 1:30.14
- Canada – 1:30.23
- Netherlands – 1:30.53
- Norway – 1:30.89
- Hong Kong – 1:30.94
- Slovakia – 1:31.00
That’s the biggest point we have to look at here.
I think the only substitution(s) that would have been made would have been Berkoff, assuming the coaches didn’t want to use Alexy/Guiliano on prelims (and they easily could have).
King had to be used somewhere as he’s a relay swimmer for the meet – this was probably as good a place as any – and Andrew had the 4th fastest flat start.
Finals (had they qualified) would probably have been Guiliano-Alexy-Shackell-Berkoff.… Read more »