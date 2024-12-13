2024 Short Course World Championships

The 2024 Short Course World Championships’ fourth day of prelims kicked off with the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay, and the United States delivered an unexpected outcome.

Teaming up Michael Andrew, Matt King, Claire Weinstein, and Alex Shackell turned out to be anything but a successful lineup. The stars and stripes fell to 9th and out of tonight’s medal-contesting race.

Splits for the U.S. included Andrew’s 21.27, King’s 21.23, Weinstein’s 24.49 and Schackell’s 24.09 in the MMFF order. The final time was 1:31.06 which rendered them just .06 outside of the top 8 finishing relays.

Fans of the U.S. were left to wonder why big guns such as Jack Alexy, Kate Douglass and Chris Guiliano were benched instead of suiting up for the race and trying to improve upon the nation’s 4th place finish at the 2022 edition of these championships.

Of note, the entire set of heats was much quicker than 2 years ago. There in Melbourne, the United States’ time this morning would have placed 5th as the 8th place was over a second faster this time around.

MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: FRA – 1:27.33

World Championship Record: FRA – 1:27.33

2022 World Champion: FRA – 1:27.33

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: