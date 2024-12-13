2024 Short Course World Championships

Avoiding the errors of the mixed 200 free relay, the Americans for the first time this meet came out of prelims with the top-seeded relay thanks in part to a 1:40.88 leadoff split from the new-and-improved Shaine Casas.

Casas will return for finals, as will anchor and American individual entry Kieran Smith (1:42.89 in prelims). They will be joined in finals by possibly the two best 200 freestylers on the roster: Luke Hobson and Carson Foster. Hobson was the Olympic bronze medalist in long course in this event and is very good in short course as well.

With a 6:51.69 in prelims, the Americans would need to find 7.5 seconds in finals to break the World Record that Team USA set in 2022. The Foster and Hobson additions are probably good for about 6.75 of those seconds, and the rest will be on Smith to split a 1:41 on a roll in finals.

It seems unlikely that any other relay has the upgrades to catch the Americans so it’s a battle for silver. Australia, the #2 seeds, are using the same lineup as they did in prelims. They do have some time to drop from those legs: for example Edward Sommerville anchored in 1:42.01 but is the top seed in the individual 200 free at 1:40.64.

The 3rd-seeded Italians swapped their last two legs, dropping a 1:43.8 and 1:44.1.

The other big news

Men’s 800 Free Relay Lineups, Sorted by Seed Time

Men’s 800 Free Relay Lineups, Sorted by Lane