2024 Short Course World Championships

Shaine Casas announced himself earlier in the meet as he put together arguably his best performance in an international championship final, downing Ryan Lochte‘s Championship and Americans record on the way to gold in the 200 IM (1:49.51). After his race, Casas shared that “for the longest time, [he] didn’t know if that swim was ever going to come back,” referencing the “ups and downs” he went through during the last Olympic quad.

Not only did he find that record-setting swim, his excellent meet has continued. He swam a 1:40.88 leading off the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, becoming the second-fastest American in event history. The swim puts him within .39 seconds of the American record sits at 1:40.49, swum by Townley Haas in 2020.

Casas had never swum a short-course meters 200 freestyle before today, but he’s already joined Haas as the only American men to break 1:41 in event history.

Top 5 U.S. Performers, Men’s 200 Free (SCM)

Casas was out well under Haas’s American record pace, attacking from the start like he did in his 200 IM final. He was out in 23.09 to the feet, then split 25.63 on the second 50, turning at the halfway point in 48.72. He was still under Haas’ pace, as Haas was out in 49.00 during his record-setting swim.

Haas’ record line made up a few-hundredths on the third 50, as he split 25.83 to Casas’ 25.86, but the real difference came over the final 50 meters, as Haas brought his race home in 25.66, while Casas felt his early speed and split 26.30.

The U.S. prelims quartet of Casas (1:40.88), Trenton Julian (1:42.39), Daniel Matheson (1:45.53), and Kieran Smith (1:42.89) qualified first for tonight’s final. Team USA still has several options for tonight’s final, including bringing in Olympic bronze medalist Luke Hobson. While it remains to be seen if Casas will get another crack at the American record today by leading off the final relay, he’s certainly earned his spot on the relay with his swim.