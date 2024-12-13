Australian Swimming Legend Dawn Fraser Released From Hospital After Fall

Dawn Fraser, an Australian Olympian and swimming legend, has been released from the hospital nine days after suffering injuries from a fall at her daughter’s home in Queensland.

Fraser, 87, was admitted to intensive care last week following the accident, where she had to undergo hip replacement surgery and receive treatment for four broken ribs.

Her daughter Dawn-Lorraine confirmed that Fraser had been released from the hospital and returned home, making a statement about the events.

“The doctors agreed mum had made considerable progress since the hip operation and were happy for her [to] leave the hospital for the comfort of my home,” she said. “Mum will undergo physio and we’re so happy to see her back with us.”

“Nine days ago we had some doubts about that – but she’s certainly shown how damn determined she is.”

Following her initial admission to the hospital, Fraser’s family released a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald to address her recovery.

“Dawn is already making amazing progress,” the statement read. “Her doctors read her the riot act for ‘walking too far’. She greeted family and friends today [Monday] with a smile, determined to get out of bed by herself and walking through the hospital with all of her grit determination that made her one of the all-time greats of Olympic sport.”

Fraser won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 100 meter freestyle in 1956, 1960, and 1964 before infamously being banned by the Australian Amateur Swimming Association for 10 years for allegedly stealing an Olympic flag from a flagpole outside of the Emperor’s palace in Tokyo.

After retiring from competition, she began working at the pub at the Riverview Hotel in Balmain while working as a swim coach. She eventually moved into politics, being elected to the New South Wales Legislative Assembly in 1988.

Fraser is also the godmother of current Australian swimming star Lani Pallister.

Pallister is currently competing at the World Short Course Championships in Budapest and made a statement with her mother, Janelle, regarding hearing about her godmother’s well being ahead of the competition’s opening heats.

“Dawn is not just an extraordinary athlete and icon, she is an incredibly special part of our life, and her wellbeing is always in our thoughts, regardless of any injury or illness she may face,” Pallister said.

So far at Worlds, Pallister has won the 800-meter freestyle in a championship record time of 8:01.95 and turned in a runner-up performance in the 400-meter freestyle, setting a new Oceanian record in the process.