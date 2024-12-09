Lani Pallister Opens Up About God Mother Dawn Fraser Ahead of Short Course Worlds

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Twelve Dolphins hit the pool in the opening heats session of the World Short Course Championships in Budapest today (December 10) including Lani Pallister – the god-daughter of Australian sporting legend Dawn Fraser.

Olympic gold medallist Pallister, who is in the first event of the World Short Course Championships – the 400m alongside teammate Leah Neale – was heartened to hear overnight that Fraser, 87, was in a stable condition following a fall in her Sunshine Coast home that resulted in a hip replacement and broken ribs.

In a statement this morning, Pallister – and her mother Janelle, who is also in Budapest as a coach on the Australian team – said: “Janelle and I want to express our deep heartfelt concern for Dawn’s recent incident that led to her hospitalization. Hearing about her fall has been both stressful and frightening, given the relationship we share.”

“Dawn is not just an extraordinary athlete and icon, she is an incredibly special part of our life, and her wellbeing is always in our thoughts, regardless of any injury or illness she may face.

“We are relieved to hear that she is doing well and is receiving the care she needs from her family and the hospital staff.”

To which Janelle added: “I have personally been in contact with the family and have sent all her love and our best wishes.”

“Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time, today is the first day of World Championships in Budapest and Lani has a long campaign prior to being able to return home.”

The women’s 400m is shaping up as a main event with Pallister going head-to-head with 400m Olympic silver medallist Summer McIntosh from Canada.

Pallister is the defending champion from Melbourne Short Course Worlds in 2022 and boasts the fastest entry time of 3:56.27 but McIntosh is vying to win Canada’s first gold in this event since it was added to the program 31 years ago.

Other Dolphins to race in the opening day of heats are:

Heats will be shown live and free on 9GEM from 7 pm AEDT and finals from 3.30 am on NINE AEDT.