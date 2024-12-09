Boys Swimming Participation Up; Girls Swimming Participation Down in High School Sports

The National Federation of State High School Associations has released its High School Athletics Participation Survey for the 2023-2024 school year. Swimming and diving had a combined 254,973 participants, which slipped around 2,500 from the 2022-2023 school year and marked the fourth-straight survey in which participation had declined.
Note that the data is based on surveys of high school athletics directors, so is not exact.
Swimming remained as the 10th-most popular sport for boys by both number of school sponsoring and number of participants and 9th-most popular for girls.
The trend of declining participation in swimming is part of a broader nationwide trend of decreasing participation in high school sports. The decline began before the COVID-19 pandemic but was accelerated in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 season. A combination of declining interest in sports generally, and the dominance of club sports is credited with much of that decline, though many sports have begun to recover post-pandemic.
Recent years have also seen a general downward trend in USA Swimming membership.
Many other sports also saw declines, though the notable exception is track & field, which has seen big leaps in each of the last two years and is back above pre-pandemic participation numbers. Soccer, weightlifting, football, and wrestling were also bright spots in the participation numbers.
Water polo saw a small increase as well in the 2023-2024 season.
It’s not all bad news for swimming & diving programs, though: boys swimming actually saw a small uptick from last year (within the margin of surveying error), and both boys’ and girls’ swimming have more participating schools than they did pre-pandemic. Boys swimming schools jumped from 7,704 in 2018-2019 to 7,855 in 2023-2024, while girls jumped from 8,007 to 8,133 in the same time period.
Swimming Participation Change Over Time
|Boys
|Girls
|Combined
|
Percentage Changed (Combined)
|2023-2024
|116,799
|138,174
|254,973
|-0.96%
|2022-2023
|116,741
|140,711
|257,452
|-5.68%
|2021-2022
|123,208
|149,751
|272,959
|-11.87%
|2018-2019
|136,638
|173,088
|309,726
|-1.53%
|2017-2018
|138,935
|175,594
|314,529
|1.74%
|2016-2017
|138,364
|170,797
|309,161
|2.98%
|2015-2016
|133,470
|166,747
|300,217
|-1.22%
|2014-2015
|137,087
|166,838
|303,925
|-0.07%
|2013-2014
|138,373
|165,779
|304,152
|0.66%
|2012-2013
|138,177
|163,992
|302,169
|2.68%
|2011-2012
|133,823
|160,456
|294,279
|-0.17%
|2010-2011
|133,900
|160,881
|294,781
|1.72%
|2009-2010
|131,376
|158,419
|289,795
Overall HS Sports Participation Over Time
|Boys
|Girls
|Combined
|
Percentage Changed (Combined)
|2023-2024
|4,638,785
|3,423,517
|8,062,302
|2.73%
|2022-2023
|4,529,795
|3,318,184
|7,847,979
|3.02%
|2021-2022
|4,376,582
|3,241,472
|7,618,054
|-4.02%
|2018-2019
|4,534,758
|3,402,733
|7,937,491
|-0.54%
|2017-2018
|4,565,580
|3,415,306
|7,980,886
|0.22%
|2016-2017
|4,563,238
|3,400,297
|7,963,535
|1.24%
|2015-2016
|4,541,959
|3,324,306
|7,866,265
|0.76%
|2014-2015
|4,519,312
|3,287,735
|7,807,047
|0.15%
|2013-2014
|4,527,994
|3,267,664
|7,795,658
|1.06%
|2012-2013
|4,490,854
|3,222,723
|7,713,577
|0.27%
|2011-2012
|4,484,987
|3,207,533
|7,692,520
|0.32%
|2010-2011
|4,494,406
|3,173,549
|7,667,955
|0.52%
|2009-2010
|4,455,740
|3,172,637
|7,628,377
Does the number of schools sponsoring programs count co-op programs alone for each school or just as one program? I know here in Wisconsin, there are plenty of schools who combine with others to form a bigger team. Could make a difference in the numbers reported.
Track and Field is easy to do at most high schools than having a pool, or recreational pools near the area like swimming and diving require.