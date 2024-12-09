Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Boys Swimming Participation Up; Girls Swimming Participation Down in High School Sports

The National Federation of State High School Associations has released its High School Athletics Participation Survey for the 2023-2024 school year. Swimming and diving had a combined 254,973 participants, which slipped around 2,500 from the 2022-2023 school year and marked the fourth-straight survey in which participation had declined.

Note that the data is based on surveys of high school athletics directors, so is not exact.

Swimming remained as the 10th-most popular sport for boys by both number of school sponsoring and number of participants and 9th-most popular for girls.

The trend of declining participation in swimming is part of a broader nationwide trend of decreasing participation in high school sports. The decline began before the COVID-19 pandemic but was accelerated in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 season. A combination of declining interest in sports generally, and the dominance of club sports is credited with much of that decline, though many sports have begun to recover post-pandemic.

Recent years have also seen a general downward trend in USA Swimming membership.

Many other sports also saw declines, though the notable exception is track & field, which has seen big leaps in each of the last two years and is back above pre-pandemic participation numbers. Soccer, weightlifting, football, and wrestling were also bright spots in the participation numbers.

Water polo saw a small increase as well in the 2023-2024 season.

It’s not all bad news for swimming & diving programs, though: boys swimming actually saw a small uptick from last year (within the margin of surveying error), and both boys’ and girls’ swimming have more participating schools than they did pre-pandemic. Boys swimming schools jumped from 7,704 in 2018-2019 to 7,855 in 2023-2024, while girls jumped from 8,007 to 8,133 in the same time period.

Swimming Participation Change Over Time

Boys Girls Combined
Percentage Changed (Combined)
2023-2024 116,799 138,174 254,973 -0.96%
2022-2023 116,741 140,711 257,452 -5.68%
2021-2022 123,208 149,751 272,959 -11.87%
2018-2019 136,638 173,088 309,726 -1.53%
2017-2018 138,935 175,594 314,529 1.74%
2016-2017 138,364 170,797 309,161 2.98%
2015-2016 133,470 166,747 300,217 -1.22%
2014-2015 137,087 166,838 303,925 -0.07%
2013-2014 138,373 165,779 304,152 0.66%
2012-2013 138,177 163,992 302,169 2.68%
2011-2012 133,823 160,456 294,279 -0.17%
2010-2011 133,900 160,881 294,781 1.72%
2009-2010 131,376 158,419 289,795

Overall HS Sports Participation Over Time

Boys Girls Combined
Percentage Changed (Combined)
2023-2024 4,638,785 3,423,517 8,062,302 2.73%
2022-2023 4,529,795 3,318,184 7,847,979 3.02%
2021-2022 4,376,582 3,241,472 7,618,054 -4.02%
2018-2019 4,534,758 3,402,733 7,937,491 -0.54%
2017-2018 4,565,580 3,415,306 7,980,886 0.22%
2016-2017 4,563,238 3,400,297 7,963,535 1.24%
2015-2016 4,541,959 3,324,306 7,866,265 0.76%
2014-2015 4,519,312 3,287,735 7,807,047 0.15%
2013-2014 4,527,994 3,267,664 7,795,658 1.06%
2012-2013 4,490,854 3,222,723 7,713,577 0.27%
2011-2012 4,484,987 3,207,533 7,692,520 0.32%
2010-2011 4,494,406 3,173,549 7,667,955 0.52%
2009-2010 4,455,740 3,172,637 7,628,377

2
Just A Swammer
1 minute ago

Does the number of schools sponsoring programs count co-op programs alone for each school or just as one program? I know here in Wisconsin, there are plenty of schools who combine with others to form a bigger team. Could make a difference in the numbers reported.

cynthia curran
27 minutes ago

Track and Field is easy to do at most high schools than having a pool, or recreational pools near the area like swimming and diving require.

