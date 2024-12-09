Boys Swimming Participation Up; Girls Swimming Participation Down in High School Sports

The National Federation of State High School Associations has released its High School Athletics Participation Survey for the 2023-2024 school year. Swimming and diving had a combined 254,973 participants, which slipped around 2,500 from the 2022-2023 school year and marked the fourth-straight survey in which participation had declined.

Note that the data is based on surveys of high school athletics directors, so is not exact.

Swimming remained as the 10th-most popular sport for boys by both number of school sponsoring and number of participants and 9th-most popular for girls.

The trend of declining participation in swimming is part of a broader nationwide trend of decreasing participation in high school sports. The decline began before the COVID-19 pandemic but was accelerated in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 season. A combination of declining interest in sports generally, and the dominance of club sports is credited with much of that decline, though many sports have begun to recover post-pandemic.

Recent years have also seen a general downward trend in USA Swimming membership.

Many other sports also saw declines, though the notable exception is track & field, which has seen big leaps in each of the last two years and is back above pre-pandemic participation numbers. Soccer, weightlifting, football, and wrestling were also bright spots in the participation numbers.

Water polo saw a small increase as well in the 2023-2024 season.

It’s not all bad news for swimming & diving programs, though: boys swimming actually saw a small uptick from last year (within the margin of surveying error), and both boys’ and girls’ swimming have more participating schools than they did pre-pandemic. Boys swimming schools jumped from 7,704 in 2018-2019 to 7,855 in 2023-2024, while girls jumped from 8,007 to 8,133 in the same time period.

Swimming Participation Change Over Time

Boys Girls Combined Percentage Changed (Combined) 2023-2024 116,799 138,174 254,973 -0.96% 2022-2023 116,741 140,711 257,452 -5.68% 2021-2022 123,208 149,751 272,959 -11.87% 2018-2019 136,638 173,088 309,726 -1.53% 2017-2018 138,935 175,594 314,529 1.74% 2016-2017 138,364 170,797 309,161 2.98% 2015-2016 133,470 166,747 300,217 -1.22% 2014-2015 137,087 166,838 303,925 -0.07% 2013-2014 138,373 165,779 304,152 0.66% 2012-2013 138,177 163,992 302,169 2.68% 2011-2012 133,823 160,456 294,279 -0.17% 2010-2011 133,900 160,881 294,781 1.72% 2009-2010 131,376 158,419 289,795

Overall HS Sports Participation Over Time