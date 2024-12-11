Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SC Worlds Relay Lineups: No Walsh or Douglass for American 200 Mixed Medley in Finals

2024 Short Course World Championships

The lineups for the final of the mixed 200 medley relay on Wednesday are out, and the United States won’t be using their two star women, Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass, in the event.

The two swimmers, including World Record breaker in the individual 50 fly Walsh, both have other events on Wednesday evening among big schedules throughout the meet. Walsh will swim the 50 fly final (#1 seed) and 100 free semifinal (#1 seed), while Douglass will swim the 100 free semi-final (#4 seed).

Both swimmers already have multiple swims under their belts and many to come later in the meet. With every swimmer eligible for six relays, these sort of choices were inevitable. They will instead be swapped out for Regan Smith, a very good 100 and 200 butterflier who doesn’t swim the 50 often, and Katharine Berkoff, a sprint backstroker who has really developed well in the sprint freestyle races in the latter part of her career.

Smith and Berkoff will both race the 100 back final, as the #1 and #2 seeds, on Wednesday evening as well.

The only American pulling double duty from prelims is backstroker Shaine Casas, while Michael Andrew will swim the breaststroke leg. While Andrew has not been having a great meet so far, using a male on the breaststroke leg is one of the golden rules of the mixed medleys (and every relay has done so).

The top seeded Canadians, meanwhile, will reuse their prelims relay that had a .02 second advantage over Sweden in prelims (which is also using the same relay). Those two relays had only a few-tenths margin over the Americans in prelims, so just like we saw Wednesday, it will be hard for either team to hold on to gold.

The #4 Australians, #6 Neutral Athletes B, #7 Italians, and #8 Dutch all also made significant upgrades to their quartets

Relay Lineups By Seed

Lane Nation Swimmer 1 (Backstroke) Swimmer 2 (Breaststroke) Swimmer 3 (Butterfly) Swimmer 4 (Freestyle)
4 Canada Kylie Masse Finlay Knox Ilya Kharun Ingrid Wilm
5 Sweden Louise Hansson Daniel Kertes Sara Junevik Elias Persson
3 United States of America Shaine Casas Michael Andrew Regan Smith Katharine Berkoff
6 Australia Isaac Cooper Joshua Yong Alexandria Perkins Meg Harris
2 Japan Kaiya Seki Taku Taniguchi Mizuki Hirai Yume Jinno
7 Neutral Athletes B Miron Lifintsev Kirill Prigoda Arina Surkova Daria Trofimova
1 Italy Lorenzo Mora Simone Cerasuolo Silvia di Pietro Sara Curtis
8 Netherlands Maaike de Waard Caspar Corbeau Tessa Giele Nyls Korstanje

Relay Lineups by Lane Order

Lane Nation Swimmer 1 (Backstroke) Swimmer 2 (Breaststroke) Swimmer 3 (Butterfly) Swimmer 4 (Freestyle)
1 Italy Lorenzo Mora Simone Cerasuolo Silvia di Pietro Sara Curtis
2 Japan Kaiya Seki Taku Taniguchi Mizuki Hirai Yume Jinno
3 United States of America Shaine Casas Michael Andrew Regan Smith Katharine Berkoff
4 Canada Kylie Masse Finlay Knox Ilya Kharun Ingrid Wilm
5 Sweden Louise Hansson Daniel Kertes Sara Junevik Elias Persson
6 Australia Isaac Cooper Joshua Yong Alexandria Perkins Meg Harris
7 Neutral Athletes B Miron Lifintsev Kirill Prigoda Arina Surkova Daria Trofimova
8 Netherlands Maaike de Waard Caspar Corbeau Tessa Giele Nyls Korstanje

9
Geo
29 seconds ago

RIP Team USA

0
0
Reply
Breezeway
45 minutes ago

MAndrew needs to step up

5
0
Reply
bne
1 hour ago

strange that canada is using wilm for freestyle. ig they did say relays aren’t a focus

2
-1
Reply
canada clears
Reply to  bne
58 minutes ago

shes our best 50 freestyler short course tho…

7
0
Reply
ISL
1 hour ago

Italy looks dangerous 🔥🔥

1
0
Reply
snailSpace
1 hour ago

Russians might be quite strong here hmm.

2
-1
Reply
Kenna
1 hour ago

It makes sense to not have Gretchen be on the relay with her other two events but I think Kate could’ve swam the freestyle leg.

7
0
Reply
tej
Reply to  Kenna
26 minutes ago

I agree, but Douglass is going to have a beast of a workload throughout the rest of the week, so it may be about managing her load early so they can make use of her in later relays – and keep her individual events as strong as possible.

2
0
Reply
Adrian
1 hour ago

This relay will be chaotic. Honestly think only Japan is out of medal contention, all other 7 nations could realistically win a medal.

12
0
Reply

