Gretchen Walsh Hits Stunning 23.94 To Become First Woman Sub-24 In 50 Fly

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sophie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Gretchen Walsh has done it again.

Just hours after shattering the super-suited world record in the women’s 50 butterfly, clocking 24.02 in the prelims, Walsh became the first swimmer under the 24-second barrier in the semi-finals on Tuesday at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest.

The American superstar blasted her way to a time of 23.94, knocking eight one-hundredths off her previous mark and putting her 44 one-hundredths clear of anyone else in history.

The 21-year-old Olympian broke Therese Alshammar’s 15-year-old world record of 24.38 in the prelims before her blazing-fast 23.94 outing in the evening.

After her prelim swim, Walsh said her goal for the semis was to break 24 seconds.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S SCM 50 FLY

  1. Gretchen Walsh, USA – 23.94 (2024)
  2. Therese Alshammar, SWE – 24.38 (2009)
  3. Kate Douglass, USA – 24.42 (2024)
  4. Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED – 24.44 (2021)
  5. Sarah Sjostrom, SWE – 24.50 (2021)
  6. Claire Curzan, USA – 24.55 (2021)
  7. Melanie Henique, FRA – 24.56 (2019)
  8. Inge Dekker, NED – 24.59 (2014)
  9. Torri Huske, USA / Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 24.64 (2022)

RACE VIDEO

In the prelims, Walsh also broke Kate Douglass‘ American Record of 24.42, set just over a month ago on the World Cup circuit.

Walsh now owns two world records in short course meters, plus four American Records, despite only having a handful of swims under her belt in the format.

She also holds the world record in the women’s 100 IM (55.98), and owns additional American Records in the 50 free (23.10) and 50 back (25.37).

Fly forever
24 minutes ago

Please, please, please do away with all the underwater camera footage. Really tough to actually watch a race..

This being said, massive kudos to GW!

Truth Teller
40 minutes ago

Pretty amazing to watch the best short course swimmer of all time. Her performances are great for the sport

Very lucky to witness this and will be fun to watch her in LA in 2028

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

