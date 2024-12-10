Gretchen Walsh Hits Stunning 23.94 To Become First Woman Sub-24 In 50 Fly

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sophie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Gretchen Walsh has done it again.

Just hours after shattering the super-suited world record in the women’s 50 butterfly, clocking 24.02 in the prelims, Walsh became the first swimmer under the 24-second barrier in the semi-finals on Tuesday at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest.

The American superstar blasted her way to a time of 23.94, knocking eight one-hundredths off her previous mark and putting her 44 one-hundredths clear of anyone else in history.

🚨 Gretchen Walsh becomes the first woman ever to swim the 50m Butterfly under 24 seconds, setting a new World Record at 23.94! 🏆

The 21-year-old Olympian broke Therese Alshammar’s 15-year-old world record of 24.38 in the prelims before her blazing-fast 23.94 outing in the evening.

After her prelim swim, Walsh said her goal for the semis was to break 24 seconds.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S SCM 50 FLY

Gretchen Walsh by a FINGERNAIL! A new short course world record set in Budapest in the women's 50m butterfly.

In the prelims, Walsh also broke Kate Douglass‘ American Record of 24.42, set just over a month ago on the World Cup circuit.

Walsh now owns two world records in short course meters, plus four American Records, despite only having a handful of swims under her belt in the format.

She also holds the world record in the women’s 100 IM (55.98), and owns additional American Records in the 50 free (23.10) and 50 back (25.37).