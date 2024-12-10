World Aquatics Experiments With New “Shared Podium” Ceremony at World Championships

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Aquatics is experimenting with new combined medal podium ceremonies at this week’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

CEO Brent Nowicki says that it is being trialed this week and results of that will determine if it’s kept for the future.

The emphasis of the change is more about “flow and pacing,” Nowicki says. The change didn’t actually significantly impact the length of the session, which was only about two minutes shorter than the same session at the 2022 World Short Course Championships. That will keep coaches of swimmers with multiple races in a night happy.

One member of the media* who was in Paris for the Olympic Games told SwimSwam upon seeing the change that “the medal ceremonies in Paris were putting people to sleep with how long they were,” so this change could address that. Similar to changes we’ve seen in sports like baseball, changing the pace of a sporting event can be as important as changing the overall length for fan experience.

Nowicki also pointed to another purpose of the test: “We also like the appearance of the men’s and women’s medal together. Trying to create some more harmony in the sport.”

Some SwimSwam readers expressed that they didn’t like the change and that it might have robbed gold medalists of some of their spotlight moment. One commenter said that “I feel like this only works when the gold medalists are from the same nation.”

Whether this is a change that sticks or not, it is worth applauding the attempt to try evolutions of the presentation of the sport – something that many in the swimming community have been begging for for years.