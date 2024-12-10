World Aquatics Experiments With New “Shared Podium” Ceremony at World Championships

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1
World Aquatics is experimenting with new combined medal podium ceremonies at this week’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
CEO Brent Nowicki says that it is being trialed this week and results of that will determine if it’s kept for the future.
The emphasis of the change is more about “flow and pacing,” Nowicki says. The change didn’t actually significantly impact the length of the session, which was only about two minutes shorter than the same session at the 2022 World Short Course Championships. That will keep coaches of swimmers with multiple races in a night happy.
One member of the media* who was in Paris for the Olympic Games told SwimSwam upon seeing the change that “the medal ceremonies in Paris were putting people to sleep with how long they were,” so this change could address that. Similar to changes we’ve seen in sports like baseball, changing the pace of a sporting event can be as important as changing the overall length for fan experience.
*Who does not work for SwimSwam
Nowicki also pointed to another purpose of the test: “We also like the appearance of the men’s and women’s medal together. Trying to create some more harmony in the sport.”
Some SwimSwam readers expressed that they didn’t like the change and that it might have robbed gold medalists of some of their spotlight moment. One commenter said that “I feel like this only works when the gold medalists are from the same nation.”
Whether this is a change that sticks or not, it is worth applauding the attempt to try evolutions of the presentation of the sport – something that many in the swimming community have been begging for for years.
It’s different and many different things don’t feel right initially. I’m still reserving judgement for when a session has mostly double ceremonies. We’ll get 2 tomorrow which shouldn’t have the winners from the same country, and then we get 3 the next day. That should inform me better.
I do agree it’s worth a try. I don’t think this will really help, though when it’s different countries that win, maybe have the other gender step down for the anthem to keep it clear. Who knows that may be the plan. I’m good with the announcing and awarding together. It’s just the anthem part that feels really off to me currently.
I like medal ceremonies at the major international meets.… Read more »
Good take
How do the athletes feel about it? They’re the ones that have to work around the ceremonies in between all of the other meet/swim related obligations they have so who cares about the spectators’ opinion
“Who cares about the spectators’ opinion” – swimming, never change(s).
I dream that one day we as a sport try to balance opinions of the many stakeholders of swimming. Coaches, administrators, media, athletes, and yes even spectators. But here we are.
I too am curious what the athletes thing, and Aglaia is going to ask some tomorrow.
Either do all the pomp and circumstance or don’t. This attempt at a middle ground equally communicates that it’s unimportant to go through all the motions while still delaying the action much to the chagrin of hyperactive audiences. Its the worst of both worlds
This is dumb. Who thought this was a good idea, just speed up the medal ceremony a bit or do them all at the end of the session back to back if you want to save time