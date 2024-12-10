Beyond TV Ratings: How Donor Power Drives the SEC and Big Ten to Dominance

When discussing dominance in college athletics, much of the conversation centers around television ratings and media rights. However, what sets the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big Ten Conference apart isn’t just the number of eyeballs glued to their games – it’s also the deep pockets of their donor bases.

Donor Contributions: The Financial Edge

According to recent data from the Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database, donor contributions play a pivotal role in shaping the competitive landscape of college sports. In 2023, donor contributions to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs soared to a massive $2.4 billion, a dramatic increase from $737 million in 2005. Within this total, the SEC and Big Ten lead the pack with $655.6 million and $470.4 million in donations, respectively.

SEC and Big Ten: A League of Their Own

This financial dominance is no coincidence. The SEC and Big Ten boast massive alumni networks and fervent fan bases, creating a culture of giving that bolsters their athletic programs. From naming rights on stadiums to endowments for athletic scholarships, donor support is a massive driving force behind the SEC and Big Ten’s sustained success.

FBS Conference Donor Contributions Southeastern Conference $655,620,000 Big Ten Conference $470,450,000 Big 12 Conference $367,300,000 Atlantic Coast Conference $302,040,000 Pacific-12 Conference $246,070,000 Mountain West Conference $115,230,000 American Athletic Conference $88,929,000 Conference USA $62,710,000 Sun Belt Conference $35,520,000 Mid-American Conference $26,550,000

Table adapted from the Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database via Grant Higgins

The Power of Donors in Action

A prime example of donor impact can be seen at the University of Texas, where its “What Starts Here” campaign has already surpassed $1 billion toward a $7 billion goal. This funding has fortified athletic programs, enabling marquee hires like Olympic coach Bob Bowman as Director of Swimming & Diving, with a contract worth at least $2.75 million over the next 6.5 years.

Beyond Television Revenue

NCAA distributions, media rights, and postseason revenue make up the largest share of FBS program funding at 28%, with donor contributions close behind at 22%. While lucrative media contracts provide a strong foundation, donor support significantly enhances investments in key areas like world-class facilities, recruiting, competitive coaching salaries, and scholarships with support services. In sports like swimming, where media rights often contribute less to funding compared to football or basketball, donor contributions can be even more vital.