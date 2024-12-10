Watch Every World Record From The First Finals Session At 2024 Short Course Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Short Course World Championships kicked off on Dec. 10 in incredible fashion. There are plenty of big names missing from this meet, but the swimmers who did show up are taking full advantage. Gretchen Walsh got the ball rolling in prelims by shattering the super-suited 50 butterfly world record from 2009. That swim turned out to be just the start, as finals featured an onslaught of world records.

If you couldn’t catch the session or just want to relive all the fast swims, look no further. This post contains race videos for all world record swims and all the medal rounds except the men’s 1500 freestyle. This post will be updated if we can find the full race video for that event, which Ahmed Jaouadi won. Florian Wellbrock took silver from his morning timed final, while Kuzey Tuncelli set a world junior record for bronze from lane one.

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

Podium:

18-year-old Summer McIntosh started her meet with a bang, taking down Li Bingjie‘s 400 freestyle world record by over a second. McIntosh was out fast and led the race the entire way, firing off a 3:50.25 for her first gold medal of the meet and a world record. Behind her, Lani Pallister earned silver with a new Oceanian record of 3:53.73. Canada got two swimmers on the podium as Mary-Sophie Harvey earned her first individual medal at the World Championship level.

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Semifinals

World Record: 24.02 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 24.55 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 24.44 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2021)

2022 SC World Champion: Torri Huske, USA & Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 24.64

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 23.94 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 24.67 Tessa Giele (NED) – 24.68 Arina Surkova (NAB) – 24.71 Maaike de Waard (NED) – 24.76 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.89 Melanie Henique (FRA) – 24.93 Lily Price (AUS)/Silvia di Pietro (ITA) -25.13 ***SWIM-OFF***

Walsh broke her hours-old 50 butterfly world record during the event’s second semifinal. She became the first woman to break the 24-second barrier, blazing a 23.94 and erasing the 24.02 world standard she swam during prelims. Walsh sailed through to tomorrow’s final, she sits .73 seconds ahead of the Beryl Gastaldello, the second-fastest qualifier at 24.67.

Men’s 50 Butterfly- Semifinals

Top 8:

Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.43 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Nyle Korstanje (NED) – 21.81 Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.93 Marius Kuscj (GER) – 21.99 Tzen Wein Teong (SGP) – 22.04 Grigor Perkarski (NAB) – 22.05 Michele Busa (ITA) – 22.08 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.09

Switzerland’s Noe Ponti made it three world records in as many events in Budapest during the second semifinal of the men’s 50 butterfly. After establishing a championship record in the preliminaries (21.53), Ponti chopped seven-hundredths off the world record he swam earlier this fall with a 21.43. Ponti and Nyls Korstanje, the second-fastest finals qualifier, have taken over the top of the all-time performance list. Ponti now owns the three fastest performances in event history, and six of the top ten.

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

Podium:

Kate Douglass made it four world records in four events as she repeated as the 200 IM short course world champion. Two years ago in Melbourne, Douglass put a serious scare into Katinka Hosszu‘s world record, swimming 2:021.12 to become the second-fastest performer in history. Now, the world record belongs to her after she powered past Abbie Wood on the freestyle leg, stopping the clock at 2:01.63. Her Virginia teammate Alex Walsh repeated as the silver medalist in her return to competition after having minor surgery on her meniscus, while Wood hung on to claim the bronze medal.

Men’s 200 IM – Finals

Podium:

The world record streak ended in the men’s 200 IM, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any records broken. In perhaps his best swim during an international championship final, Shaine Casas took down Ryan Lochte‘s 12-year-old championship and Americas record, swimming a 1:49.51. There was a chaotic race for second behind him and at the touch, Italy’s Alberto Razzetti earned the silver medal, .11 seconds ahead of 2024 long-course 200 IM world champion Finlay Knox.

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay — Final

World Record: 3:25.43, Australia (2022)

World Championship Record: 3:25.43 – Australia (2022)

2022 SC World Champion: Australia, 3:25.43

Podium:

USA (K. Douglass, K. Berkoff, A. Shackell, G. Walsh) – 3:25.01 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Australia (M. Harris, M. Jansen, A. Perkins, L. Pallister) – 3:28.25 Canada (M-S. Harvey, S. McIntosh, I. Wilm, P. Oleksiak) – 3:28.44

Douglass and G. Walsh swam their second and third world records of the day to close out the women’s program on the first night of finals at 2024 Short Course Worlds. The two teamed up with Katharine Berkoff and Alex Shackell to swim a 3:25.01 in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, breaking the 3:25.43 standard the Australian women set two years ago, powered by Emma McKeon‘s 49.96 anchor. Douglass got the American quartet off to a fast start, coming close to her 100 freestyle American record to put the team ahead of the world record line. Berkoff and Shackell maintained that advantage, giving Walsh enough space so that McKeon’s anchor split couldn’t quite catch up.

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Final

World Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)

World Championship Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)

2022 SC World Champion: Italy, 3:02.75

Podium:

USA (J. Alexy, L. Hobson, K. Smith, C. Guiliano) – 3:01.66 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Italy (A. Miressi, L. Deplano, L. Zazzeri, M. Frigo) – 3:03.65 Poland (K. Sieradzki, J. Majerski, K. Masiuk, K. Stokowski) – 3:04.46

The United States’ quartet of Jack Alexy, Luke Hobson, Kieran Smith, and Chris Guiliano fired off one more world record in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay to close the books on a historic session of swimming. Alexy led off in 45.05, breaking Kyle Chalmers‘ championship record and setting a new American record as well. The team led the entire way, and Guiliano stopped the clock at 3:01.66 to help break Italy’s world record by 1.09 seconds.