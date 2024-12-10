Gretchen Walsh Video Interview After WR: ” I Hope To Go Under The 24 Barrier Tonight”

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

World Record: 24.38 – Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)

World Junior Record: 24.55 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

World Championship Record: 24.244 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2021)

2022 SC World Champion: Torri Huske, USA & Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 24.64

Top 8 Qualifiers:

After breaking the world record in the prelims of the 50 fly, Gretchen Walsh shared her thoughts about her first event of the meet and the details she thinks she can improve in order to go under 24 seconds. Walsh beat a 15-year-old record, set by Therese Alshammar in November 2009, and as she said in this interview, she knew she was really fast in training in these days like her coach Todd DeSorbo told her with his “fast watch”.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S SCM 50 FLY