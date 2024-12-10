Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Alexy Breaks American Record On Lead-Off As U.S. Men Shatter 4×100 Free Relay WR

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The U.S. men wrapped up a blistering opening day of racing at the 2024 Short Course World Championships with a bang on Tuesday, obliterating the world record in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Jack Alexy was electric on the lead-off leg, clocking 45.05 to break the American and World Championship Record in the 100 free, and he was followed by Luke Hobson (45.18), Kieran Smith (46.01) and Chris Guiliano (45.42) as they ran away with the world title by two seconds.

The U.S. team clocked in at 3:01.66, knocking more than a second off the previous world record of 3:02.75 set by the Italians at the 2022 SC World Championships.

World Record Split Comparison

Italy, 2022 USA, 2024
Alessandro Miressi – 46.15 Jack Alexy – 45.05
Paolo Conte Bonin – 45.93 Luke Hobson – 45.18
Leonardo Deplano – 45.54 Kieran Smith – 46.01
Thomas Ceccon – 45.13 Chris Guiliano – 45.42
3:02.75 3:01.66

The Americans and Italians had almost identical times across their final three splits—Paolo Conte BoninLeonardo Deplano and Thomas Ceccon combined to split 2:16.60 coming down the last 300 for Italy, while Hobson, Smith and Guiliano were 2:16.61.

The difference-maker was Alexy, whose 45.05 lead-off broke the American Record of 45.08 in the 100 free, which was held jointly by Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel, and took down Kyle Chalmers‘ World Championship Record of 45.16 set in 2022.

Alexy’s swim took 1.09 seconds out of Alessandro Miressi, who led off in 46.15 for the Italians two years ago.

Alexy now ranks fifth all-time in the 100 free with the individual event still to come.

All-Time Rankings, Men’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)

  1. Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 44.84 – 2021
  2. Amaury Leveaux (FRA), 44.94 – 2008
  3. Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 44.95 – 2018
  4. Florent Manaudou (FRA), 45.04 – 2013
  5. Jack Alexy (USA), 45.05 – 2024
  6. Nathan Adrian (USA) / Caeleb Dressel (USA), 45.08 – 2009 / 2020
  8. Evgeny Lagunov (RUS), 45.36 – 2009
  9. Maxime Grousset (FRA), 45.41 – 2022
  10. Matthew Abood (AUS), 45.46 – 2009

Prior to tonight’s relay swim, the American Record in the men’s 4×100 free relay stood at 3:03.03, set by the quartet of Dressel, Blake PieroniMichael Chadwick and Ryan Held in 2018.

American Record Split Comparison

USA, 2018 USA, 2024
Caeleb Dressel – 45.66 Jack Alexy – 45.05
Blake Pieroni – 45.75 Luke Hobson – 45.18
Michael Chadwick – 45.86 Kieran Smith – 46.01
Ryan Held – 45.76 Chris Guiliano – 45.42
3:03.03 3:01.66

In Tuesday’s race, the Italians were the runner-ups in a t time of 3:03.65, while Poland rounded out the podium in 3:04.46, edging out the Neutral Athletes ‘B’ (Russia) and Brazil.

RACE VIDEO

The performance from the American men marked the sixth world record of the session, four of which came from Team USA. Gretchen Walsh re-broke her world record in the women’s 50 fly semis, Kate Douglass set a new all-time mark in the final of the women’s 200 IM, and the American women lowered the world record in the 4×100 free relay final.

Other world records fell at the hands of Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400 free final and Noe Ponti in the men’s 50 fly semis.

In This Story

Neve Stolan
1 minute ago

These guys must have missed the “US Men’s roster is weak” memo. Props to them for a big time swim that will surely give momentum to the team for the rest of the meet

Where was Matt King?

0
0
Reply
RealSlimThomas
14 minutes ago

Michael Chadwick. Forgot about him. Remember the Jacob Pebley x Chadwick Squatty Potty ads?

2
0
Reply
BR32
18 minutes ago

Yessir

1
-1
Reply
Grant Drukker
19 minutes ago

39.87 confirmed for Alexy in yards.

4
-2
Reply
Aquatic Ursine
23 minutes ago

Yet another innocent victim of bathtubs

5
-4
Reply

