Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Leads Off US Mixed Medley Relay In 54.19, Faster Than Own World Record

Comments: 1

2024 Short Course World Championships

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay- Final

Top 8 Relays:

  1. Neutral Athletes B- 3:30.47
  2. United States- 3:30.55
  3. Canada- 3:31.97
  4. Australia- 3:32.83
  5. Great Britain- 3:35.46
  6. Spain- 3:35.52
  7. Italy- 3:35.54
  8. Netherlands- 3:36.04

Regan Smith led off the US mixed medley relay in a time of a 54.19, a time that is faster than her own World Record of a 54.27 in the SCM 100 backstroke. Her swim from tonight will not count though as it was done leading off a mixed medley relay.

Split Comparison

Relay Lead Off (Not Official WR) WR Time (World Cup)
50 26.16 26.06
100 54.19 (28.03) 54.27 (28.21)

Smith was out a tenth slower today but came back fast enough to be under her official record.

Smith holds all three SCM backstroke World Records after swimming her 54.27 in the 100 and a 1:58.83 in the 200 at the World Cup stop this fall in Singapore. She added the 50 record to her resume this week in Budapest posting a 25.23, breaking the old record of a 25.25 held by Canada’s Maggie MacNeil.

Smith was the fastest of the women in the 100 back lead off split by over a second as Canada’s Ingrid Wilm was the 2nd fastest of the five women leading off with a 55.82.

The US opted for the F-F-M-M lineup and finished 2nd. The team was 8th at the final exchange but Jack Alexy charged on the free leg to just miss gold by 0.08 seconds.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JimSwim22
30 minutes ago

Hope she leads of the MR with a 53.99!

6
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!