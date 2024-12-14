Regan Smith Leads Off US Mixed Medley Relay In 54.19, Faster Than Own World Record

2024 Short Course World Championships

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay- Final

Top 8 Relays:

Neutral Athletes B- 3:30.47 United States- 3:30.55 Canada- 3:31.97 Australia- 3:32.83 Great Britain- 3:35.46 Spain- 3:35.52 Italy- 3:35.54 Netherlands- 3:36.04

Regan Smith led off the US mixed medley relay in a time of a 54.19, a time that is faster than her own World Record of a 54.27 in the SCM 100 backstroke. Her swim from tonight will not count though as it was done leading off a mixed medley relay.

Split Comparison

Relay Lead Off (Not Official WR) WR Time (World Cup) 50 26.16 26.06 100 54.19 (28.03) 54.27 (28.21)

Smith was out a tenth slower today but came back fast enough to be under her official record.

Smith holds all three SCM backstroke World Records after swimming her 54.27 in the 100 and a 1:58.83 in the 200 at the World Cup stop this fall in Singapore. She added the 50 record to her resume this week in Budapest posting a 25.23, breaking the old record of a 25.25 held by Canada’s Maggie MacNeil.

Smith was the fastest of the women in the 100 back lead off split by over a second as Canada’s Ingrid Wilm was the 2nd fastest of the five women leading off with a 55.82.

The US opted for the F-F-M-M lineup and finished 2nd. The team was 8th at the final exchange but Jack Alexy charged on the free leg to just miss gold by 0.08 seconds.