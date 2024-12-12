Cal Commit Teagan O’Dell Swims 1:42.27 200 Freestyle, #5 17-18 All-Time

2024 Winter Junior Championships- West

December 11-14, 2024

Wednesday Finals: 5 pm EST

Thursday-Saturday: Prelims: 10 am EST/ Finals: 5 pm EST

Austin, TX

SCY (25 yards)

GIRLS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

West Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022

Meet Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017

15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020

17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022

Top 8:

Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’, 7:08.01 Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’, 7:12.30 Academy Bullets Swim Club ‘A’, 7:12.44 Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’, 7:13.13 Beach Cities Swimming ‘A’, 7:14.37 Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’, 7:16.81 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘B’, 7:17.86 Flying Fish Arizona ‘A’, 7:18.30

18 year old Teagan O’Dell of Mission Viejo swam to a lifetime best while leading off the team’s 800 free relay on night 1 in Austin. O’Dell posted a 1:42.27 in the 200 free, a time that now sits at #5 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

All-Time Top 17-18 Girls 200 Free SCY

O’Dell moves up the ranks and sits only behind four Olympians, with Missy Franklin‘s NAG standing at a 1:40.31 from 2014. She previously sat at #20 with a best time of a 1:43.26.

O’Dell is currently the #2 ranked recruit in the girls high school class of 2025, sitting only behind Alex Shackell. O’Dell now takes the top time in the class in the 200 freestyle by 0.01 seconds. Both Shackell and O’Dell were committed to Cal for next fall although Shackell has since announced she will defer her enrollment for a year.

So far this season, O’Dell’s time would sit at #3 in the NCAA this season, only behind Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini (1:41.85) and USC’s Minna Abraham (1:42.01). Ava Chavez is Cal’s top performer this season after swimming a 1:44.78 at midseason a week ago.

O’Dell has a busy schedule this week as she already swam both relays on night 1 and is entered in the 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free later in the meet. She is the #2 seed in the 200 free with a 1:43.26 behind Madi Mintenko’s 1:43.15.