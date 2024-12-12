Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti Earns $70,000 From 64.28 Seconds Of Swimming Through Day 2 Of SC World Championships

2024 Short Course World Championships

Noe Ponti passed Gretchen Walsh for the most prize money tonight after he won the men’s 50 fly in another World Record. He also earned a $10,000 bonus after he also won the event at the three World Cup stops this fall.

So far through two days, $625,000 has been awarded. Ponti and Gretchen Walsh make up 21.8% of the total given out so far as the two combined have earned $136,250.

World Aquatics is offering up $25,000 prize money bonuses for each World Record broken at the meet. Day 2 had less World Records broken, although the triple crown bonus awarded from another title after winning the World Cups was given out twice tonight with $10,000 going to Regan Smith and another to Noe Ponti.

Notes:

  1. NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher.
  2. We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Credit to Barry Rezvin for running the numbers

Total Prize Money Earned Through Day 2

Last Name First Name Country  Event Money  World Record Bonus  Crown Bonus  Total Money
PONTI Noè Switzerland  $10,000.00  $50,000.00  $10,000.00  $   70,000.00
WALSH Gretchen United States  $10,000.00  $56,250.00  $             –  $   66,250.00
DOUGLASS Kate United States  $10,000.00  $31,250.00  $             –  $   41,250.00
MCINTOSH Summer Canada  $10,000.00  $25,000.00  $             –  $   35,000.00
SMITH Regan United States  $10,000.00  $             –  $10,000.00  $   20,000.00
PALLISTER Lani Australia  $18,000.00  $             –  $             –  $   18,000.00
BERKOFF Katharine United States  $  8,000.00  $  6,250.00  $             –  $   14,250.00
HARVEY Mary-Sophie Canada  $13,000.00  $             –  $             –  $   13,000.00
GOSE Isabel Germany  $12,000.00  $             –  $             –  $   12,000.00
MADDEN Paige United States  $12,000.00  $             –  $             –  $   12,000.00
LIFINTSEV Miron Neutral Athletes B  $10,000.00  $             –  $             –  $   10,000.00
JAOUADI Ahmed Tunisia  $10,000.00  $             –  $             –  $   10,000.00
CASAS Shaine United States  $10,000.00  $             –  $             –  $   10,000.00
KHARUN Ilya Canada  $  8,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     8,000.00
GASTALDELLO Beryl France  $  8,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     8,000.00
WELLBROCK Florian Germany  $  8,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     8,000.00
KOS Hubert Hungary  $  8,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     8,000.00
RAZZETTI Alberto Italy  $  8,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     8,000.00
WALSH Alex United States  $  8,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     8,000.00
PERKINS Alexandria Australia  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
KNOX Finlay Canada  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
WILM Ingrid Canada  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
WOOD Abbie Great Britain  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
KORSTANJE Nyls Netherlands  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
STOKOWSKI Kacper Poland  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
TUNCELLI Kuzey Türkiye  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
GRIMES Katie United States  $  7,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     7,000.00
GUILIANO Chris United States  $             –  $  6,250.00  $             –  $     6,250.00
ALEXY Jack United States  $             –  $  6,250.00  $             –  $     6,250.00
HOBSON Luke United States  $             –  $  6,250.00  $             –  $     6,250.00
SMITH Kieran United States  $             –  $  6,250.00  $             –  $     6,250.00
SHACKELL Alex United States  $             –  $  6,250.00  $             –  $     6,250.00
ANDERSON Iona Australia  $  6,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     6,000.00
JOLY Damien France  $  6,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     6,000.00
SZABO Szebasztian Hungary  $  6,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     6,000.00
SAMUSENKO Pavel Neutral Athletes B  $  6,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     6,000.00
SURKOVA Arina Neutral Athletes B  $  6,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     6,000.00
FOSTER Carson United States  $  6,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     6,000.00
SCHLICHT David Australia  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
TIERNEY Blake Canada  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
SCHWARZ Sven Germany  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
WALSHE Ellen Ireland  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
BUSA Michele Italy  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
QUADARELLA Simona Italy  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
SHKURDAI Anastasiya Neutral Athletes A  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
GIELE Tessa Netherlands  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
WEINSTEIN Claire United States  $  5,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     5,000.00
MASSE Kylie Canada  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
HENIQUE Melanie France  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia France  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
MORA Lorenzo Italy  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
DE TULLIO Luca Italy  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
PEKARSKI Grigori Neutral Athletes A  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
BORODIN Ilia Neutral Athletes B  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
MEDER Rebecca South Africa  $  4,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     4,000.00
COOPER Isaac Australia  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
NEALE Leah Australia  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
WEILER SASTRE Carmen Spain  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
CARRASCO Emma Spain  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
KESELY Ajna Hungary  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
MARTYNYCHEV Kirill Neutral Athletes B  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
DE WAARD Maaike Netherlands  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
TEONG Tzen Wei Singapore  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
SAKA Berke Türkiye  $  3,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     3,000.00
PRICE Lily Australia  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
KUSCH Marius Germany  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
SÁRKÁNY Zalán Hungary  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
SETO Daiya Japan  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
DIAKOVA Sofia Neutral Athletes B  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
VAN RENEN Ruard South Africa  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
GAN Ching Hwee Singapore  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
POTOCKÁ Tamara Slovakia  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00
HANSSON Louise Sweden  $  2,000.00  $             –  $             –  $     2,000.00

