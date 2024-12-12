Noe Ponti Earns $70,000 From 64.28 Seconds Of Swimming Through Day 2 Of SC World Championships

2024 Short Course World Championships

Noe Ponti passed Gretchen Walsh for the most prize money tonight after he won the men’s 50 fly in another World Record. He also earned a $10,000 bonus after he also won the event at the three World Cup stops this fall.

So far through two days, $625,000 has been awarded. Ponti and Gretchen Walsh make up 21.8% of the total given out so far as the two combined have earned $136,250.

World Aquatics is offering up $25,000 prize money bonuses for each World Record broken at the meet. Day 2 had less World Records broken, although the triple crown bonus awarded from another title after winning the World Cups was given out twice tonight with $10,000 going to Regan Smith and another to Noe Ponti.

Notes: NCAA swimmers can keep prize money up to their expenses; then there is a massive loophole where they can accept rewards from their National Olympic Committees, so as long as the rest of their prize money is funneled through those organizations (checks are all written to national federations, not athletes directly), it’s kosher. We’ve made the assumption that the four members of finals relays share the money equally. There is no rule about how money should be divided between members of a relay, so we’ll never officially know how much is awarded to each athlete, so we’re using this estimate.

Credit to Barry Rezvin for running the numbers

Total Prize Money Earned Through Day 2