2024 Winter Juniors- West: Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 1

2024 Winter Junior Championships- West

Night 1 of swimming is complete in Austin, Texas and numerous teenagers swam some eye-opening splits that may have been missed. Highlighting the list of swims you might have missed was Max Goettsch. The Cal commit anchored FMC Aquatic Club’s 800 free relay in a 1:34.88. The relay went on to finish 30th. Goettsch has a best time of a 1:37.61 in the 200 free which he swam this past March. Tonight’s swim almost surely puts him in a position for a best time later this week. Goettsch switched his commitment to Cal from Texas this fall.

Also highlighting the boys side of the relays is 16 year old Tyler Porter of Quicksilver as he anchored the boy’s 200 medley relay in a 19.33.

Porter was one of only eight boys to crack the 20-second mark tonight out of 40 relays. No other swimmer got under 19.5 on the anchor leg. Porter’s best time in the flat start version of the event is a 20.14 so his swim tonight bodes well for his ability to get under 20-seconds in the flat start race this week. Porter helped the Quicksilver boys finish 13th overall.

Fellow Cal commit Ella Cosgrove also posted a big 200 free relay split tonight as she anchored Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team in a 1:45.65. Only three girls split sub-1:46 with Teagan O’Dell posting a 1:42.27 on the leadoff for Mission Viejo and Irvine Novaquatics’ Alyssa Ton leading off heat 1 in a 1:45.37. Cosgrove and O’Dell will arrive at Cal next fall. Cosgrove’s best time in the flat start 200 free is a 1:46.03 from last year’s Winter Juniors meet.

In addition to her 200 free best time, Teagan O’Dell also swam on Mission Viejo’s 200 medley relay. O’Dell split a 26.83 on the breaststroke leg, the fastest breaststroke split of the field.