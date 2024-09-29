Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Max Goettsch Flips Verbal Commitment From Texas To Cal For 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Goettsch announced via Instagram on Sunday that he has flipped his verbal commitment from the Texas Longhorns to the California Golden Bears. Goettsch, a winter U.S. Open qualifier, first verbaled to the Longhorns for the 2025-26 season five months before Bowman took over the program.

I am beyond grateful and excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley! Thank you to my family, Coach Dave, Coach Mike, the FMC Aquatic coaching staff and my teammates. I would also like to thank the coaches at Cal for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO BEARS! 🐻🐻🐻

Goettsch is a rising senior at Naperville Central High School in Illinois and swims for the FMC Aquatic Club. In 2024, he’s rewritten his lifetime bests in freestyle and backstroke in both the 25-yard and 50-meter pools.

Most recently at the Minneapolis Futures meet in July, he reset his personal bests in the 100-meter freestyle (51.46) and 200-meter backstroke (2:08.72). During this long-course season, he’s swum lifetime bests in the 50 through 400-meter freestyle (23.54/51.64/1:53.32/4:10.35), the 100 and 200-meter backstroke (58.98/2:08.72), the 100-meter fly (1:04.28), and the 200-meter IM (2:22.57).

In yards, he holds lifetime bests of 20.41/44.42/1:37.61 in his primary events, the 50/100/200 freestyle, all swum at championship meets earlier this year.

Goettsch joins a strong recruiting class set to arrive for Cal in the fall of 2025 including #18 Caiden Bowers, HM Ryan Erisman, HM Norvin Clontz, BOTR Dar Lavrenko, BOTR Julien Rousseau, BOTR Kenneth Barnicle, BOTR Matteo Palmisani, and BOTR Ian Platts-Mills.

